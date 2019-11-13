Game of Thrones Stars Who Also Appear in The Crown

Whether you’re watching Netflix’s The Crown for the first time or tuning in for the long-awaited third season, you’re going to see some familiar faces—especially if you’re a fan of Game of Thrones. From noble warriors on the fields of battle to notable nobles in Westeros, here are some GoT actors you can expect to see mingling with (or as a part of) British royalty.

Season 3 of The Crown debuts on Netflix on Sunday, November 17.