The 'Game of Thrones' Super Bowl Commercial Has Fans Divided

Game of Thrones (!!!) dropped a commercial during the Super Bowl. By which I mean they attempted a crossover with Bud Light and it has the entirety of Twitter freaking out-much like the time I lost it upon realizing that, yes, Jon Snow was fully going to sleep with his relative.

Anyway, here's the commercial:

Let's just say it was met with...mixed reviews. Some were unimpressed:

While others were very into it.

Love it? Hate it? Vote your heart out.

