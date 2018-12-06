‘Game Of Thrones’ Teaser: Fire Finally Meets Ice In Chilling New Season 8 Promo

Fire, meet Ice. This first teaser for the hugely anticipated final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is sure to send chills down the spines of everyone doing the anticipating.

Titled “Dragonstone,” the brief (54 seconds) promo already has die-hards wondering what, exactly, it means.

Here’s what we see: A front of frost washes over the land like a wave, enveloping a Wolf statue, then moving on to a Dragon figure as it heads straight for an oncoming wall of fire. The fire engulfs a big Lion statue, and as the two forces – fire and ice – meet (think plate tectonics) they push up some sort of border-like wall or spine, possibly made of the Dragonstone of the title.

Then: “The Final Season. April 2019”.

Writes one YouTube speculator: “I’m guessing this means that the Stark and Targaryen force are pushed back to the Neck, and Cersei maybe goes full Mad Queen this season and uses the Wildfire on a bigger scale.”

As good a theory as any. Take a look above and let us know what you think.

HBO recently confirmed the April launch date for the eighth and final season, and tweeted a brief promo featuring footage from seasons 1-7. HBO previously revealed that the final episode was shot over 55 nights in three locations. Check out that clip below.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018





