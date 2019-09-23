‘Game of Thrones’ Ties Its Own Record for Most Emmys Won by a Series in a Single Season

“Game of Thrones” secured its place on the Emmys’ Iron Throne Sunday by tying its own record for most Emmys won by a series in a single season.

The HBO fantasy epic has been the titleholder since it grabbed 12 golden ladies for Season 5 in 2015. Tonight, “GoT” tied that record when its eighth and final season hit 12 wins, 10 of which the show picked up at last week’s Creative Arts ceremony.

The record was matched thanks to “GoT’s” win for Outstanding Drama Series, and Peter Dinklage’s win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (his fourth win in that category).

For the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the Dan Weiss and David Benioff-created series received 32 nominations, the highest number of nods for any show in a single year since “NYPD Blue” got 26 nominations in 1994.

Among the 2019 nominations received by “Game of Thrones” was the coveted Outstanding Drama Series nod, as well as noms for leads Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke; supporting cast members Dinklage, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; and guest star Carice van Houten.

Season 8 also received three nominations in the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series category and one for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

