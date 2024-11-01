Game warden recruit from Central KY dies after medical emergency during training exercise

A Richmond man who was training to become a game warden with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources died Friday after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise.

William Bailey, 24, was involved in a training exercise at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Game Warden Academy in Barren County when the medical incident occurred at 1:13 p.m., Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Fish and wildlife officers rendered aid until EMS arrived, state police said. Bailey was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police said they are investigating at the request of the fish and wildlife department.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said Bailey was a game warden recruit who had played football for Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was born in Alabama, the department said in a Facebook post.

“We ask that you please keep William, his family, friends, fellow recruits and all members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Law Enforcement Division in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the post stated. “Though William was with our agency for only a short time, he will be deeply missed and will always remain a part of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife family.”