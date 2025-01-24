Game wardens investigating tips about snowmobilers who harassed fox
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it's received dozens of tips about two snowmobilers caught on camera chasing and running over a fox in Lebanon County.
As Ottawa promises to retaliate against American trade tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a new swipe at Canada.Trump says the United States does not need oil, gas, vehicles, or lumber imports from his allies to the north.Trump made the comments Thursday, in his first speech to world leaders since returning to the White House for his second term. During his virtual address at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump was unwavering on his threat of tariffs while sharing
I want to Eternal Sunshine the clip of Mark Zuckerberg seemingly looking down her bra.
Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.
Trace's Instagram post came two days after his dad received criticism for his performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural festivities on Jan. 20
"I’m ending my lease two months early. When the Tesla rep asked why I’m not considering another Tesla, I said I’m sick of being associated with Elon."
Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to his one-time ally Vladimir Putin, threatening him with retribution if he doesn’t make a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In an apparent effort to make good on his already-broken vow to end the war within 24 hours of becoming president, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to try and bend the strong-man leader’s arm. “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War
“I relax in my seat with my smug smile and thinking my job here is done,” the passenger wrote in a retelling of the in-flight incident on Reddit
Mike Johnson’s office urged Republicans against subpoenaing a key Jan. 6 Committee witness so “sexually explicit” texts GOP lawmakers sent her would remain under wraps, a report alleged Thursday. The witness in question is Cassidy Hutchinson, a 28-year-old former White House aide from Donald Trump’s first term who gave explosive testimony to the committee about his actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Trump’s return to power has Republicans clamoring to seek retribution against political foes who
Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, was out for blood at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, deliberately snubbing a man who refused his wife’s offer of a handshake earlier this month, according to CNN. On Monday, Emhoff, who served as second gentleman of the United States from 2021 to 2025, rejected a handshake from Bruce Fischer, husband of Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Emhoff brought up the moment Fischer appeared to refuse Harris’ proffered hand at the Republi
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
An Alberta widow will be allowed to keep tens of thousands of dollars her late husband left to her in retirement savings after winning a years-long court battle against the Canada Revenue Agency. The ruling Tuesday said Marlene Enns is exempt from a clause in Canadian tax law that gives the tax agency power to collect unpaid tax debts from spouses or common-law partners in certain cases because, under law, her marriage ended the moment her husband died."A person is only a 'spouse' for the period
Outgoing presidents have written a letter to the incoming president since 1989.
Michael Fanone, a former Washington, D.C., police officer who was attacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, cursed out Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the anti-government group the Oath Keepers, during an appearance Wednesday on CNN. As Fanone was appearing on the network to discuss President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6…
Con artists exploited contactless payment to swindle a young couple out of thousands of dollars. Learn how tap-to-pay scams work and how to protect yourself.
CNN will lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday, capping a year of financial struggles and falling ratings as the network seeks to pivot toward a digital future, sources said Wednesday. The exact number of Thursday’s layoffs, which were first reported by CNBC, is unclear. They will not impact CNN’s marquee talent, which includes Jake Tapper, Kaitlan Collins, and Anderson Cooper, according to CNBC. CNN declined to comment. The cuts come as CEO Mark Thompson has set his sights on digital as CNN
Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and Matthews were each assessed minor penalties.
The anchor and Tim Burchett kept up their animosity for quite a long time.
Anthony Scaramucci, infamously one of Donald Trump’s shortest-tenured advisers, mocked Vivek Ramaswamy for crashing out of the Department of Government Efficiency before it even launched. Scaramucci said that the entrepreneur lasted “minus one day,” by removing himself from co-leading the White House department the night before Trump could officially create it on inauguration day. DOGE is now headed solely by Elon Musk. The negative tenure means Ramaswamy cannot be measured in “Scaramuccis” a jo
Police are searching for a man after a woman was shot outside her Markham home in what's believed to be a targeted incident. Investigators believe the man disguised himself as a construction worker to trick the woman into going outside, where he could ambush her, according to Const. James Dickson, spokesperson for York Regional Police.Police have released video of the shooting, which happened in the area of Lee Avenue and Noble Street on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m.WATCH | Police video shows shoot
Lt. Col. Donald W. Downing disappeared during a nighttime armed reconnaissance mission over the then-Democratic Republic of Vietnam, officials said