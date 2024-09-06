Game of the Week: Westside at T.L. Hanna
Check out the highlights from the WYFF News 4 Game of the Week between Westside and T.L. Hanna
Check out the highlights from the WYFF News 4 Game of the Week between Westside and T.L. Hanna
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…
After grabbing $14 million a year from the Edmonton Oilers, the focus shifts to Mitch Marner, and what he may be worth if he goes to market.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
What's a new NFL season without a few pre-kickoff playoff picks that will undoubtedly make us look foolish a few months from now. Every team goes into the season with renewed hope of it being their year to make some noise. Only 14 get to keep that hope alive in…
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
It’s the beginning of another fantasy season, and with it comes the hopes and fears of making all the right moves in your lineups.
No one should feel comfortable with the brutal reality that Angel Reese has faced from some so-called fans of Caitlin Clark. By now, you have likely heard about the growing rivalry between the top two rookies in the WNBA. They played each other during back-to-back NCAA…
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
There's nothing like a big transaction to get Montreal Canadiens fans excited for the season.
The montage also featured footage of Meghan Markle at a previous Invictus competition
The ballers have been linked for a hot minute
Ranking the top college football and NFL broadcast crews as we immerse ourselves in the 2024 season.