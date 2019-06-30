These Games Will Make Your Halloween Party Extra Fun

Every Halloween party has its fair share of candy, costumes and creepy decorations, so to make your celebration memorable, you’ll want to include some festive games. Whether you’re organizing an event for tiny trick-or-treaters or a more adult crowd, there are lots of activities that will get your guests up, moving and feeling the Halloween spirit, many of which require minimal preparation and can be made at home. With everything from physical challenges, to arts and crafts based activities, to Fall classics that will make use of your apple picking leftovers, there’s truly a game for every type of Halloween bash. Once you’ve chosen one or more of the following activities and prepared your DIY decorations, snacks and festive desserts, you and your guests are sure to be in for a spooktacular Halloween event. If you can add some prizes into the mix, it may just be so fun it’s scary.