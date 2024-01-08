Gaming Without Sound V2
Gaming Without Sound V2
Comments from Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t sit right with critics on social media.
Toronto's police chief apologized Sunday after a video posted on social media of officers handing coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians was criticized by politicians.On Saturday, police closed the overpass on Avenue Road at Highway 401, saying on social media they were on the scene to keep demonstrators and passing traffic safe. Video from the overpass posted on Facebook by Palestine House, a community organization, shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine."
Taylor Swift is gracing the 2024 award season with her presence. The singer arrived solo to the Golden Globes red carpet.
"Here is a photo of when Taylor visited Epstein in 2004," one X user captioned the viral photograph.
US intelligence also indicated that entire fields of missile silos in Western China used lids that posed problems for launch, per Bloomberg.
The woman told police he raped her and forced her to take drugs for years.
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has uncovered previously undisclosed details about former President Donald Trump's refusal to help stop the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol three years ago as he sat watching TV inside the White House, according to sources familiar with what Smith's team has learned during its Jan. 6 probe. Many of the exclusive details come from the questioning of Trump's former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who first started working for Trump as a teenager three decades ago and is now a paid senior adviser to Trump's reelection campaign. New details also come from the Smith team's interviews with other White House advisers and top lawyers who -- despite being deposed in the congressional probe -- previously declined to answer questions about Trump's own statements and demeanor on Jan. 6, 2021, according to publicly released transcripts of their interviews in that probe.
The Biden campaign defended its strategy in response to new reporting on criticism from former President Obama on the structure of the Biden campaign and on his concern about former President Trump’s strength as a political candidate going into 2024. Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for President Biden’s reelection bid, on Sunday defended the…
Comedian didn’t hold back with jibe aimed at former royals
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a House Republican and Trump backer, said she'll wait to see if the election is "valid" before certifying 2024 election results.
"When film is working at its very best, it can be about moments you never ever forget," Costner said in reference to Ferrera's empowering 'Barbie' scene
While your eyes linger on the jewelry, don't miss her clever product placement in the photo.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den
Former President Trump warned Friday that there will be “big trouble” if the Supreme Court does not rule in his favor on his eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case after the state’s Supreme Court determined last month that Trump should not be on the state’s…
Former Vice President Mike Pence said the upcoming Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary offer Republicans a fresh start away from Donald Trump.
Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said Sunday that U.S. Supreme Court justices appointed by former President Trump don’t owe him “one thing” and should not treat him differently when they hear arguments in his appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court decision removing the former president from the state’s primary ballot under the 14th…
The "Sex Education" actress proudly sported "female anatomy" on her princess gown.
A man was arrested in Leeds, Alabama, on multiple charges after plunging into a Bass Pro aquarium naked.
Ukrainian forces destroyed a partially built railway bridge, fuel tanks, and engineer-ing machinery in the vicinity of the village of Hranitne, near the occupied city of Mariupol on Jan. 6, Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram on Jan. 7.
MONTREAL — The majority of the 23 people aboard a bus involved in a deadly crash in Upstate New York on Friday were Canadian citizens, officials in the state have confirmed. New York State police reported Friday afternoon that a bus travelling from Montreal rolled over on U.S. Highway 87 in the town of Lake George. Police have said one person died and 11 others were injured, one of them seriously. All wounded passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. Don Lehman, public affairs director for New