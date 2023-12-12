Gananoque Cram-A-Cruiser event helps food bank

The 10th annual Cram-A-Cruiser event, hosted this past weekend by the Gananoque Police Service, was another hit for the community.

Last year’s haul from this food bank fundraiser brought in five cruisers and raised $1,527.85 in cash donations. With this year’s haul, six cruisers were filled and $1,534.45 in cash and gift cards were received.

For Saturday’s Cram-A-Cruiser event, the Gananoque Police Service were stationed at the Metro and No Frills parking lot - two different locations at the same time.

The money and food donations will be going to the Gananoque and Area Food Bank.

“Once again we had a successful Cram-A-Cruiser event,” said Police Chief Scott Gee.

“The success lies on the community we live in here in Gananoque. Year after year, we are treated very well at our Cram-A-Cruiser event from people who show up and provide food or financial donations to support us locally.

It's phenomenal to see the community come out. We simply go down and staff the postings, but it’s really the community that makes the donations. We’re really just the staff behind the initiative.”

