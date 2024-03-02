Gananoque hosts International Women's Day event

The Town of Gananoque and 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an International Women’s Day event on March 8.

This will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thousand Islands Playhouse's Firehall Theatre.

Organizers say the purpose of this is to celebrate women from all walks of life.

The event will feature MC Amber Scott, the chamber president and a small business owner; Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke; Chantal Fraser, the president and founder of Empowered Inc.; Vicki Leakey, deputy mayor of Gananoque; Gretchen Huntley, the town’s Poet Laureate; Katie Kench, the owner of the Hungry Herbivore; Vaeda Graham, a philanthropist and future entrepreneur; and Angie Fodey, the owner of FlashPoint Dance Studio and a volunteer firefighter.

Leakey said she's looking forward to the event, taking part and learning from women from all different walks of life.

“All of these women have different backgrounds and different paths to success,” said Leakey.

“They all bring different strengths, doing things their own way, but the core value is that nothing ever stopped them, none of them said, ‘I shouldn’t be doing this,’ they just did it. Whatever your passion is, don’t hesitate to follow it.”

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times