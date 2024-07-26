Gang jailed for life for ammonia attack which killed ‘gentle, funny, caring’ man

Dave Higgens, PA
·4 min read

Members of a gang who murdered a man by throwing ammonia in his face as part of a violent campaign to control the drugs trade in a community have been told they must serve minimum jail terms of up to 33 years.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Andy Foster, 26, died in what a judge described as a “cruel and terrifying” attack at his home in Wrekenton, Gateshead, in August 2023.

On Friday, leader of the drugs gang Youssef Wynne, 40, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, was jailed for life by the judge, Mr Justice Dove, who ordered him to serve at least 33 years before he is considered for parole.

Three other men were jailed for life over Mr Foster’s murder.

Kenneth Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, who was described by the judge as Wynne’s “willing enforcer” was given a 32-year tariff; John Wandless, 33, of no fixed address, was given a 31-year tariff; and Josh Hawthorn, 22, of Ashfield, Jarrow, was given a 22-year tariff.

The judge said the attack on Mr Foster was the fourth in a series of ammonia attacks which were part of a “campaign of violence designed to bring fear of retribution and reprisals to those who crossed you in your drugs trade”.

In another attack in the series, a woman suffered serious injuries which led to her having to have one of her eyes removed after it “melted”.

The judge said: “This murder was committed during an attack in which was intended to protect and enforce the drugs trading business operated by Youssef Wynne.”

He said this was about “taxing” those who Wynne deemed to be in need of “punishment or discipline” or needed to be “taught a lesson to protect the trade in drugs”.

The quartet were all handed life sentences (Northumbria Police)
He told the court: “The trade in illegal drugs is a curse in the communities we all live in.”

The judge said: “The impact of your attack upon Andrew Foster had devastating and irreversible consequences.

“He was a much-loved young man – a gentle, funny, caring partner and son with many years of his life ahead of him.”

A jury in the defendants’ trial that finished last month heard how Mr Foster was home with his partner Katie Harrison on August 20 when Fawcett and Wandless entered the property and threw the chemical in his face.

He suffered a severe respiratory attack and died.

This incident followed three other attacks earlier that August.

Andy Foster death court case
John Wandless buying snacks at a petrol station after the murder (Northumbria Police)

The victim of the most serious of these – Nicola Dixon – described the devastating impact on her life of losing an eye in an impact statement read to the court on Friday.

She said: “For what? I don’t understand. I want to know why. Why me?”

Fawcett, Wandless and Wynne were all jailed for 15 years for the attack on Ms Dixon, but the judge ordered that these sentences should run concurrently to the sentences for Mr Foster’s murder.

The defendants were sentenced for a range of offences, including Wandless for setting fire to the Volkswagen Golf used in the incident.

The court heard how, in another attack, an “entirely innocent bystander” had ammonia squirted in his face when he answered a door as he visited a friend.

Andy Foster death court case
The burned out car (Northumbria Police)

In other victim impact statements read to the court, Mr Foster’s mother, Karen Foster, said: “He wasn’t just my son, he was my best friend.”

She said: “I’m haunted by the horrible, violent way in which Andrew died.”

Mr Foster’s partner, Ms Harrison said: “It’s utterly devastated our lives and broken my heart beyond anything I thought was possible.”

She said: “I have no words for those responsible for Andy’s death. I hope I never have to set eyes on them ever again.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, said: “There are no winners where serious violence is concerned – and this case demonstrates the sheer harm that using corrosive substances as a weapon can have on others.

“You don’t have to deliver the fatal blow to contribute to someone’s death – and using a household item such as ammonia can still very much amount to murder.”

