Gangster posed as Uber driver to run largest drugs empire in London’s Square Mile

The head of a multimillion-pound drugs gang who tried to evade police by driving a fake Uber around London has been jailed for 15 years.

Mohammed Abdul Bakye, 45, ran the largest crack cocaine and heroin empire seen across the Square Mile.

Vain Bakye controlled the “Green Eyes” supply line - named after his piercing emerald-coloured irises. Street dealers, some just children, lived in constant fear of violence.

Naseem Ahmed, 22, his lieutenant, held the reigns of the “Reeko” organised crime network, Inner London Crown Court heard on Friday.

CCTV images show Bakye weaving through the capital’s streets in a 12-reg white Toyota Prius, one of many vehicles deployed in an attempt to masquerade as an Uber private hire app driver.

More than £45,000 worth of class A drugs, a sawn-off shotgun and a silencer were found in a locked digital safe during a police raid at east London trap house on August 6, 2023.

Officers carried out another warrant in Dagenham where Bakye was arrested in possession of two mobile phones.

But Detective Constable Jared Fortune, who led the two-year investigation for City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team, said: “By naming the drug line ‘Green Eyes’, it’s not just narcissism.

“For Bakye, it’s good marketing because the customer base is in no doubt who is running the line in terms of quantity and quality available.

Sentenced: Naseem Ahmed, 22, Muhammed Ismail Ahmed, 24, Goulger Ahmed, 42, Nazimul Islam, 43, and Molan Miah, 44 (City of London Police)

“Bakye was the head of a violent and exploitative gang which used children and vulnerable people to deal the most destructive of substances, crack and heroin.”

He added: “One of the reasons this organised crime group was so successful was Bakye fronted as an Uber driver.

“He was really disciplined in terms of switching cars every three or four weeks and would put an Uber sticker in the front.

“We confirmed with Uber he was never employed by them and didn’t do any trips.

“Bakye knew the car wouldn’t attract the attention of any police and, even if he was pulled over, he could say the drugs belonged to a fare.”

Mohammed Abdul Bakye in a white Toyota Prius (City of London Police)

Married Bakye, who was on licence having been jailed in 2019 for similar offences, laundered proceeds into a mansion he was building in Bangladesh and several London properties.

Ahmed bought designer clothes and luxury cars to “look boujie”, DC Fortune added.

But even though he affectionately called Bakye “uncle”, in vile voice note messages the gang ringleader mocked Ahmed’s mixed heritage.

“Ironically, Bakye was so demeaning to his staff, that caused his downfall,” the officer said.

“Being a bully encouraged a mutinous attitude among them because it became an obligation to work for him.”

Drugs seized by police and birthday cake with Mohammed Abdul Bakye and Naseem Ahmed's street names - "Green Eyes" and “Reeko” (City of London Police)

Bakye, of Bombay Street, Bermondsey, was sentenced having been convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs and possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence.

For his role in the conspiracy, Ahmed, 22, of Forbes Street, Shadwell, received five years and one month.

Lower level dealers Muhammed Ismail Ahmed, 24, of Hatfield Road, Dagenham, got six years, six months; Goulger Ahmed, 42, of Wick Lane, Bow, two years and 11 months; and Nazimul Islam, 43, Woodall Close, Canary Wharf, four years.

Molan Miah, 44, of Ellen Street, Shadwell, will be sentenced on February 21 and Imran Ahmed, 22, of Seyssel Street, Canary Wharf, in August.

DC Fortune added: “I hope these sentences sends a clear message to those involved in drug supply – the City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team will work tirelessly in pursuing and disrupting criminal activity, and we are determined to continue to bring criminals to justice.”