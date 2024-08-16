'Gap' appeal in detention centre abuse probe

People who worked and volunteered at Medomsley Detention Centre are being urged to come forward to help with the ongoing investigation into abuse.

Between 1961 and 1987, thousands of young men were physically and sexually assaulted at the the facility near Consett.

Operation Deerness, led by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) is focusing on how authorities dealt with the allegations.

The lead investigator said much work had been done but there were still some gaps which needed to be filled.

Investigators have spoken to victims and witnesses, and reviewed more than 2,500 documents to help build a clear picture of how the centre operated.

They have now made a renewed appeal to former staff members, and also to delivery drivers serving the centre, or taxi drivers who might have taken people to court, to come forward.

Richard Tucker, who is leading the investigation, said: "Having done all the work we've done so far, which is significant, we've identified that there's a gap, and that gap can be filled by the people we're appealing to today.

"I can give them my personal assurance that any information they give to us will be held in the strictest confidence.

"I do appreciate they may feel a certain nervousness in coming forwards to speak to us but I urge them to do that because it would assist us to get the clearest possible picture of what has happened at Medomsley during those years."

