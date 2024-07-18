Garbage contamination endangers workers, machinery in Raleigh

Wearing a neon yellow T-shirt, Alonzo Adams checked his truck tires, giving each a couple of hearty kicks. One had blown out on the road Tuesday, stealing an hour from his work day.

Wiping a bead of sweat off his forehead with a white towel, Adams climbed into the driver seat, heading out from the Wilders Grove Solid Waste Services Facility in east Raleigh on his morning route. The sun barely peeked over the horizon, but half the trucks had already left the parking lot.

“Most of us try to get in and out,” Adams said. “Beat the heat.”

Raleigh Solid Waste Services employee Alonzo Adams photographed in his truck on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Raleigh, N.C. Adams collects household waste from between 1,000 to 1,200 residences during his shift.

As he drove through winding, hilly cul-de-sacs, the 20-year veteran unloaded curbside garbage carts into his truck using a robotic claw attached to his truck, an automatic side loader.

With just a few flicks of his wrist, Adams maneuvered a joystick to extend the claw, lock it on to a cart, then flip the cart’s contents over into the body of his truck. A metal blade cut through the trash to compact it into the vehicle.

He breezed through dozens of carts in less than 10 minutes, then hopped out to see why one had spilled trash all over the ground.

The culprit? A 5-foot palm tree that should have been put in a yard waste cart was tangled in the compactor.

Raleigh Solid Waste Services employee Alonzo Adams removes a discarded house plant from his truck that was wrongly placed in a household waste receptacle during curbside pick-up on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Raleigh, N.C.

But that’s far from the strangest piece of waste Adams has seen incorrectly thrown in garbage carts. He said some people have put toilets in trash cans.

“You would be amazed,” he said.

Raleigh’s Solid Waste Services department consistently sees incorrectly disposed waste in people’s garbage carts, operational supervisor Adrian Sykes said. Items include lithium batteries and cleaning supplies to paint and unfired bullets.

City Council member Corey Branch raised the problem during the council’s last meeting July 2, saying the hazardous materials can endanger workers.

When disposed of incorrectly, such items endanger machinery, the environment and sanitation workers, Sykes said.

Assistant City Manager Michael Moore said a small fire started in a waste truck because of a child’s scooter battery. Last week, a worker broke out in hives after coming on contact with an unidentified chemical that may have been used in cleaning supplies, Sykes said. She was still unable to work as of Wednesday.

“You see stuff like that, it really puts you on high alert,” Sykes said. “You never know what could set it off.”

The dangerous waste makes workers “more cautious, more aware and thinking about the safety of (their) crews,” Sykes added.

Other items and substances that shouldn’t be put in normal garbage include motor oil, propane containers, needles and construction debris.

Incorrectly disposed waste also affects the city’s recycling program.

Sykes said generally, about 80% of recycling loads are accepted by Raleigh’s recycling service Sonoco. That means they’re clean enough that hand-sorters can prevent non-recyclables from clogging up the machinery or ruining the recycling output.

Recycling from Raleigh’s Central Business District is different, however. No waste coming from the area can be recycled because of garbage contamination, Sykes said.

The city plans address the garbage and recycling contamination issues with increased education about proper waste disposal.

When workers see wrong items in garbage carts, they place labels on the uncollected container listing what items were incorrectly disposed of.

The department started using those labels, also called “oops” tags, in 2005, but they’re still a central piece of a larger city campaign to educate Raleigh residents about what to throw away where.

In early June, the city also launched an app called Raleigh Reuse, which answers user questions about collection schedules and where to dispose of different items — including hazardous waste.

“The best way to avoid these things going into the waste stream is to never put them in the waste stream,” Moore said. “And to make sure that folks understand the alternative disposal locations.”

Through these initiatives, Adams said the contamination problem seems to be improving.

“Everything’s a process,” he said.

Even as he hoisted the palm tree back to the curb, Adams’ soft smile didn’t leave his face. He said he loves his job and his customers, especially the kids who wave to him as he drives by.

Three-year-old Camden Harrington waves to Raleigh Solid Waste Services employee Alonzo Adams as he makes his rounds Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Raleigh, N.C.

Sometimes, residents will offer workers water and Gatorade, Adams said.

Serving customers and cleaning up the environment is why Adams’ job is important, he said — even if his truck occasionally breaks down or he finds a toilet in a garbage cart.

“Rain, sleet or snow — trash must go,” he said.

The News & Observer’s Inside Look takes readers behind the scenes to illuminate the people and places in our community.