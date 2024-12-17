Garbage truck takes out streetcar wires at King-Spadina

A streetcar is stopped on King Street near Spadina Avenue in Toronto Tuesday morning. Service was interrupted when a garbage truck struck overhead wires in the area around 8 a.m., police say. (Scott Roberts/CBC - image credit)

A garbage truck with its loader up took out multiple streetcar wires at a major downtown intersection, causing road closures on one of the city's busiest surface transit routes Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Just after 8 a.m., the garbage truck driver struck the overhead wires while driving through King Street W. and Spadina Avenue intersection, police said in a post on X.

The intersection is now closed and police are encouraging people in the area to use alternate routes to get around.

No one was injured, police say.

More to come.