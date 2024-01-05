Gardai ‘extremely concerned’ about two boys missing from Dublin

Gardai have appealed to the public to help them trace the whereabouts of two young boys who are missing from Dublin.

Clayton Mooney, 11, and Leeroy Mooney, eight, were last seen in the early hours of Friday morning in Ballymun.

Gardai and the boys’ family are “extremely concerned” for their welfare.

Clayton is described as being approximately five foot four inches in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Clayton was wearing a pink jersey and black shorts.

Leeroy is described as being approximately five foot in height with a slim build, dark blonde hair and blue eyes and he was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit and a pink Inter Miami jersey with Messi on the back.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.