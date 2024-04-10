Gardeners borrowing help from Englehart library

Darlene Wroe

ENGLEHART - Spring is here and the Englehart Public Library is helping people make the most of it.

A seed library has been established at the library, and anyone is welcome to come in to pick up a package of a variety of seeds sorted and put together to sow in a small to medium garden. There are seeds for flowers, herbs and vegetables in each of the packages. Some are local, from established gardens, and others are store-bought.

Would-be gardeners do not have to be members of the library, but are asked to fill out a small form with their name, the time they picked up the seeds, the type of package they took, and any comments they wish to make.

Librarian Stephanie Carriere commented in a telephone interview that the seed library was opened March 19 and will continue until April 20.

More seed donations are also welcome, and those that cannot be distributed this year will be saved and distributed next year.

"Everyone seems to be excited," said Carriere of those coming in to the library to look over the available seed packages, and choose one for themselves.

"We hope to promote it again in the fall. That way, at the end of the gardening season, people can donate seeds that they have left over. We did receive some donations from people's gardens - seeds they had extra of that they wanted to help distribute, and some store-bought packs were donated." Carriere added that she also purchased a small amount.

The idea of a seed library is common, she said, and she began hearing about it a couple of years ago. She approached the Englehart and District Horticultural Society about it and "we are very excited to start something this year together."

Evelyne Nemscok and Bonnie Warner of the Horticultural Society helped Carriere plan out the seed library.

"An important aspect was the fact that it was free for everyone so you don't need a membership," she said.

The available seeds were spread out on a staff table at the library and divided up to create packages with a variety of seeds.

Vegetables, flowers and herbs are all represented and people are still donating.

Volunteer Bonny Salo spent many hours working on the project, helping Carriere and staff finalize everything, said Carriere.

Staff member Cassy Cozac pointed out that if the seed library is successful, in coming years all the seeds may be local seeds -"seeds that we know are good growers and that will yield a big harvest for the area."

The library is open on Tuesdays from noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 9 p.m.; Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker