Find gardening inspiration for the new year in day trips and beautiful books

Now is the time to scheme and dream about the amazing garden in your future as you get a fresh start for the new year.

Gardening styles go through phases and fashions just like other creative pursuits, but the good news is you don’t need to follow trends to have the garden you really want.

Here are a few inspirational ideas to get you growing your own dream garden.

The wish: A Northwest-style landscape

What you want: Tall evergreen trees with rhododendrons and other native plants.

The inspiration: A walk through a local garden that celebrates the natural beauty of our climate. Visit the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden on the Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way. This is the perfect garden style for a property with tall evergreens or someone that does not need a lawn. You’ll find not just rhododendrons in bloom almost 12 months of the year, but native groundcovers, shrubs and trees that do well in the shade.

Tip: Check out the amazing and hard-to-find plants for sale at the gift shop nursery. The RSG is where I found the arums, hellebores and hardy primroses that flourish and multiply in my own garden.

The Wish: A colorful cottage garden with reseeding flowers

What you want: An English-style cottage garden full of easy-to-grow plants such as columbine, hardy geraniums and frothy Lady’s Mantle that reseed and spread about your casually arranged beds of blooms.

The inspiration: A new book from Danish gardening celebrity Claus Dalby is titled “The Cottage Garden” and every one of the 330 pages is filled with gorgeous photos of beautiful garden scenes. The author adds growing tips and plant names under the chatty photo captions, so this is an easy book to pick up, enjoy and absorb a few pages at a time. You will want this lovely peek behind cottage garden walls to last all winter so pace yourself. Rain, snow, wind and sleet will be easily deflected if you have this cozy book and a warm drink close at hand. The publisher is Quarto.com and the price is $40.