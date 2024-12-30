Gareth Southgate receives knighthood in New Year's Honours list for services to football
Gareth Southgate fell agonisingly short of glory as England manager but his transformational work with the national team has earned him a knighthood in the New Year Honours list. No manager since Sir Alf Ramsey won the 1966 World Cup has enjoyed as much success in charge of the men's team, with the 54-year-old leading them to back-to-back European Championship finals. England’s first ever continental showpiece ended in an excruciating Wembley penalty shootout loss to Italy and three years on was compounded by a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to swashbuckling Spain.