Garfield County residents discuss Monday wildfires

CBC

Swimming in toilets, scurrying through backyards and even interfering with a local badminton game — rats are once again plaguing part of the city, this time on one street in Old Ottawa East. Like people in several communities across Ottawa, Jamie Brougham and his neighbours have been dealing with the rats since the summer.He would walk out to his bird feeder, look down off his deck and see them congregating below it.That's when he began to lay traps. "[I caught] probably six, and I got one with