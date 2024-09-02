Garfield Heights almost ready to hold ribbon cutting at new basketball, pickleball courts
News 5 returned to see the progress made at two new courts for pickleball and basketball. A ribbon cutting should be happening soon.
News 5 returned to see the progress made at two new courts for pickleball and basketball. A ribbon cutting should be happening soon.
The world's second tallest man is competing in the Paralympics - but he is so tall, he has to sleep on the floor. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, is 8ft 0.85in tall and a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball, representing Iran. "He doesn't have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind," head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told Olympics.com.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.
From donations to social media memorial posts, Maple Leafs continue to mourn the tragic loss of the Gaudreau brothers.
PARIS (AP) — Oksana Kozyna’s Paralympic debut was sure to have some unexpected moments, but the surprise she received last week might beat anything that could have happened on the court.
US sprinter Hunter Woodhall doesn’t need to look far for inspiration at this year’s Paralympic Games.
The new Seth Jarvis deal may hold the key for the Edmonton Oilers to retain their "big three."
The Boston Bruins may have a new approach with their star goalie.
If the Columbus Blue Jackets need help to reach the cap floor, Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens might just be able to assist.
PARIS (AP) — Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to reach the final of the women’s T12 400 meters for visually impaired runners after finishing third in her semifinal at the Paralympic Games on Monday.
Week 1 of the NFL season is just a few days away, but there are still fantasy football drafts to be finished. So we're here to help one more time.
Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL draft, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Fever overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Tennis Association acknowledged Sunday that the wrong call was made on an illegal shot during a third-round U.S. Open match between Anna Kalinskaya and Beatriz Haddad Maia a night earlier because the chair umpire was not shown the relevant replay by the video review official.
Nancy Lieberman wants any of the hate to stop when it comes to Caitlin Clark. The women's hoops legend and basketball broadcaster was on the mic for the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings game and she had some strong words for critics of Clark. "When I w
Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages. The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his
The Calgary Flames may be gearing up for further significant moves this season, as NHL Network's David Pagnotta reveals GM Craig Conroy is actively listening to trade offers.
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunken driver, were mourned by the sports world over the weekend.
The Hockey News Yearbook is out and to say it doesn't have much faith in the Montreal Canadiens would be an understatement.
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …
ATLANTA (AP) — A Masters green jacket and an Olympic gold medal. A first-time father and his first time being arrested. A year Scottie Scheffler won't forget ended the best way possible Sunday when he won the FedEx Cup to cap off golf's best season in nearly two decades.