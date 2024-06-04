Garland tells House committee: 'I will not be intimidated' by Republican attacks on DOJ

In remarks to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the Department of Justice and decried "unprecedented" and "unfounded" attacks by House Republicans on the department, saying, "I will not be intimidated and the Justice Department will not be intimidated." Garland added, "We will not back down from defending democracy."

Video Transcript

Now, in response, certain members of this committee and the Oversight Committee are seeking contempt as a means of obtaining for no legitimate purpose sensitive law enforcement information that could harm the integrity of future investigations.

This effort is only the most recent in a long line of attacks on the justice department's work.

It comes alongside threats to defund particular department investigations.

Most recently, the special counsel's prosecution of the former president, it comes alongside false claims that a jury verdict in a state trial by a brought by a local district attorney was somehow controlled by the justice department.

That conspiracy theory is an attack on the judicial process itself.

It comes as individual career agents and prosecutors have been singled out just for doing their jobs.

It comes as baseless and extremely dangerous falsehoods are being spread about the fbi's law enforcement operations.

And it comes at a time when we are seeing heinous threats of violence being directed at the justice department's career civil servants.

These repeated attacks on the justice department are unprecedented and they are unfounded.

These attacks have not and they will not influence our decision making.

I view contempt as a serious matter.

But I will not jeopardize the ability of our prosecutors and agents to do their jobs effectively in future investigations.

I will not be intimidated and the justice department will not be intimidated.

We will continue to do our jobs free from political influence and we will not back down from defending democracy.