Garlick's 3-run homer in 10th lifts Twins past Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-5 on Sunday.

Garlick entered the game in right field in the seventh as a replacement for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career home run at Progressive Field in the fourth, also a three-run shot.

Cleveland tied the game in the ninth when Jordan Luplow, replacing injured Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, brought home the tying run with a squeeze bunt.

The Twins responded quickly against Karinchak (2-1). Luis Arraez was the automatic runner at second base, and Josh Donaldson walked. Garlick homered to center field on a 3-2 pitch.

Karinchak had allowed four runs and struck out 38 in 20 2/3 innings going into the game.

Hanser Robles (1-1) walked César Hernández to start the ninth, and Amed Rosario reached on an infield single for his fourth hit of the day. Hernández went to third when José Ramírez flied out to deep center. Luplow laid down a bunt on the first pitch. First baseman Alex Kirilloff charged and flipped the ball with his glove to catcher Mitch Garver, but Hernandez slid home safely.

Eddie Rosario struck out and Owen Miller, playing in his first major league game, flied out.

Tyler Duffey pitched the 10th for his first save.

The extra-inning loss capped a rough day for the Indians, who announced before the game that Reyes will miss five to seven weeks with an internal oblique strain. Reyes leads the team in RBIs and is second in home runs, and his absence is a major setback for Cleveland’s struggling offense.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac retired his first nine hitters, but the Twins broke loose in the fourth for the second time in the three-game series after trailing 3-0.

Arraez and Donaldson started the inning with singles. Kepler, playing in his 40th game in Cleveland, sent a 2-0 pitch down the right-field line to erase the deficit. He has 17 career homers against the Indians overall.

Rob Refsnyder’s single gave Minnesota the lead. Andrelton Simmons’ RBI groundout ended the day for Plesac, who was charged with five runs — three earned — in 3 2/3 innings.

The Twins scored nine times in the fourth inning of Friday night’s 10-0 win, which came after the team arrived in Cleveland at 4:30 a.m. after playing a doubleheader Thursday at the Los Angeles Angels.

Kepler, who has been playing with a sore hamstring, also singled in the fifth.

Minnesota starter J.A. Happ allowed four runs and struck out a season-high 10 in six innings.

Ramírez’s double and Rosario’s single gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the first. Rosario had an RBI single in the third and a run-scoring triple in the seventh.

Miller, who batted .406 at Triple-A Columbus, was called up to take Reyes’ roster spot. He started at designated hitter and was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda is on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain. He was removed after five innings Saturday. ... DH Nelson Cruz (bruised left wrist) and INF Jorge Polanco (ankle) remain sidelined.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who had surgery for a broken right thumb this month, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5) will start the opener of a three-game home series Monday against Baltimore.

Indians: LHP Sam Hentges (1-1) will start the first of a four-game series in Detroit on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Herrick, The Associated Press

  • U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

    (Reuters) -Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.

  • Suspects may have burned vehicle after fatal shooting in southwest Calgary

    A man was killed in what appears to be a targeted shooting in southwest Calgary on Saturday. Police say they responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired in the 1800 block of 26th Avenue S.W., in the neighbourhood of South Calgary, at 5:30 p.m. When police arrived, they say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in the alley behind that block. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Police found a vehicle on fire a few blocks away in the 2200 block of 31st Avenue S.W. According to witnesses, police say multiple suspects left that flaming vehicle for a blue four-door car and fled. Police respond to a fatal shooting in the neighbourhood of South Calgary on Saturday.(Terri Trembath/CBC) As of 7:30 p.m., police were searching for suspects, speaking with witnesses and searching the area for CCTV. Police are also working with officers in other jurisdictions. Police said it's believed the shooting was targeted, although the investigation is in its early stages. "The level of violence demonstrated in this incident is extremely concerning to us," said staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the police homicide unit in an emailed release. "We are dedicating resources from across the service to this investigation to ensure that the individuals involved are held accountable." An autopsy is scheduled for early next week. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

  • Greek dog owners protest mandatory sterilization of pets

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred dog owners and their pets gathered Sunday outside Greece’s Parliament in protest against a draft law that will make sterilization of household pets — especially cats and dogs — mandatory. The dog owners railed against the bill’s “abolition of amateur breeding, the backbone of dog loving,” as they called it in a statement. Most of them were also hunters and protested against last year’s ban on hunting, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials have said the bill does indeed target so-called “amateur breeding” by non-specialists, who do it for the money. They say there are often abusive practices, with female dogs forced to breed continuously for maximum profit and often discarded when of no further use to the breeder. The protesters saw it differently, and were often emotional about it. “We are here to show our love to our children. They are not just our dogs, (they are) what we have been loving since we were kids and those who govern want to take them away from us,” a tearful Christos Xiros, one of the protesters, told The Associated Press. The protesters dispersed peacefully after chanting slogans and listening to a speech. The draft bill is still at the consultation stage. It will then be submitted to Parliament. ___ Srdjan Nedeljkovic contributed to this report. Demetris Nellas, The Associated Press

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 14 new cases; public exposure at YMCA Fredericton daycare

    Public Health is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday, including eight in the Fredericton region. All new cases are located in the province and are self-isolating. Moncton region (Zone 1) two cases A person between 40-49. A person between 60-69. Both cases are contacts of previously identified cases. Fredericton region (Zone 3) eight cases A person under 19. Three people between 30-39. A person between 40-49. A person between 50-59. Two people between 60-69. Five of the cases are contacts of previously identified cases, one is travel-related and two are under investigation Bathurst region (Zone 6) three cases A person between 20-29. A person between 50-59. A person between 60-69. All three cases are travel-related. Miramichi region (Zone 7) one case A person between 60-69. The case is travel-related. YMCA exposure The Fredericton YMCA daycare is reporting a case of COVID-19 at its facility. The organization confirmed the case in a letter to parents and said they are working with Public Health to identify children and staff who would have been in contact with the case. The letter did not say whether the case was a staff member, or a child who attends the daycare. "Public Health is asking that you [parents] please restrict your movements for the next 48hrs to allow for contact tracing and please stay close to your telephone in case they try and contact your family," Brittany Hunter, the director of child care for the YMCA, said in the letter. If parents aren't contacted by Public Health, their children can return to the facility. Public Health said the public exposures at the daycare took place on May 17-18. Vaccine numbers increase The number of New Brunswickers to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase as the province considers loosening restrictions. On Sunday, Public Health reported 383,810 New Brunswickers have received at least one shot. That's an increase of 8,041 over Saturday, meaning that 55.4 per cent of eligible individuals in the province have received at least one shot. Over 55 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have been partly vaccinated against COVID-19.(Evan Mitsui/CBC) On Friday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province was hoping to release a road map to green by as early as next week. "Get vaccinated, get us there," said Shephard. Sunday numbers There are now 128 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 69 in the Fredericton region. There have been 2,129 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began with 1,957 recoveries and 43 deaths. Eight people are hospitalized because of the virus, including one outside the province. Three people are in intensive care, including the out-of-province case. On Saturday, 1,097 tests were done for COVID-19, bringing the testing total to 323,828. New public exposures In addition to the YMCA public exposure, Public Health has also identified three additional public exposures, all in the Fredericton region. Christ Church (Parish) Church, 245 Westmorland St., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. service. Hope City Church, 429 Clements Dr., Fredericton on Sunday, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services. Petro Canada, 20 Royal Rd., Fredericton on Tuesday, May 18, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton Regional Centre, 300 Saint Mary's St., Fredericton, May 18 and May 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Public Health has identified two new flights where a passenger may have been infectious with COVID-19. Air Canada Flight 7948 – from Regina to Toronto, departed at 1:05 p.m. on May 20. Air Canada Flight 8946– from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 20. Previous public exposures Fredericton region: Home Depot, 1450 Regent St., Fredericton, on Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Scholten's, 325 Sunset Dr., Fredericton, on May 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton, on May 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton, 659 Queen St., Fredericton, on May 15 between 3 p.m., and May 16 at noon. Riverbend Golf Club, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge,on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Penniac Ultramar, 22 Route 628, on May 15, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market, 665 George St., on May 15 between 10 a.m. and noon Moores Clothing, 1150 Prospect St., on May 15, between 11 a.m. and noon. Home Depot, 1450 Regent St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Crowne Plaza Fredericton, 659 Queen St., between 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and noon on Sunday, May 16. Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CJ Munn Equipment, 1095 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton, on Friday, May 14, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. McMath Law Office, 406 Regent St., on May 14, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Fredericton Mitsubishi, 327 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pizza Delight, 243 St. Mary's St., on May 14, between noon and 2 p.m. The Abbey Café, 546 Queen St., on May 14, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Scotiabank, 490 King St., on May 14, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cannon's Cross Pub, 15 Riverside Dr., on May 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., on May 14, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Cal's Independent Grocer, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic, on May 14, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Progressive Credit Union, 395 Connell Rd., Woodstock, on May 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Giant Tiger, 1160 Smythe St., on May 13, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Scholten's, 325 Sunset Dr., on May 13, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 13, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A&W, 1018 Prospect St., Fredericton, on May 12, between noon and 2 p.m. NB Power, 515 King St., on May 12, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., on May 12, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus, residence administration building, 20 Bailey Dr., Fredericton, on May 11 and May 12, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sobeys, 463 Brookside Dr., Fredericton, on May 11, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tony Pepperoni, 510 Brookside Dr., on May 11, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Drome, 301 Main St., on May 11, between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant, 620 Queen St., from May 11 to May 16 Tim Hortons drive-thru, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Wolastoq Wharf, 527 Union St., on May 9, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Northside Market, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Moncton region: Costco Wholesale, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton, on May 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Edmundston region: Tim Hortons, 54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin, on May 16, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Jean Coutu, 177 Victoria St., on May 15, between noon and 1 p.m. Bathurst region: Tim Hortons, 1420 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst, on May 16, between 5 and 7 p.m. Flight exposures Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights: Air Canada 314 – from Vancouver to Montreal, departed at 11:24 p.m. on May 11. Air Canada 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:06 p.m. on May 12. Air Canada 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:47 p.m. on May 10 What to do if you have a symptom People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: Fever above 38 C. New cough or worsening chronic cough. Sore throat. Runny nose. Headache. New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell. Difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes. People with one of those symptoms should: Stay at home. Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. Describe symptoms and travel history. Follow instructions.

  • Italian cable car crash kills 14 people, child seriously hurt

    STRESA, Italy (Reuters) -At least 14 people, including five Israelis, died and a child was seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunged to the ground, officials and rescuers said. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes. Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had been informed by Italian authorities that five of its nationals were among the dead and one Israeli was in a critical condition.

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, May 23

    Recent developments: Ottawa reported seven new deaths and 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. A downtown farmer's market is closing early to avoid anti-lockdown protesters. Local sports leagues are anxious to get their seasons underway. Children 12 and older can book their vaccines today. More vaccine appointments will be made available Sunday, the city says. What's the latest? Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Sunday. Thirteen cases were logged in western Quebec. No deaths were recorded. Ontario reported 1,691 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 1,794 the day before. The province also reported 15 additional deaths. A regular anti-lockdown protest through Ottawa's downtown seems to be having the opposite effect, as vendors with the York Street Farmer's Market say they have to close early to avoid the crowds. Anyone 12 and older in Ontario can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. More appointments were made available in Ottawa this morning, and the city has also expanded its community clinic operations to include the St-Laurent Complex on Coté Street Local sports clubs are gearing up to begin training next month as part of the first phase of the province's three-stage reopening plan. How many cases are there? The region is coming down from a record-breaking peak of the pandemic's third wave, one that has included more dangerous coronavirus variants. The rate of spread is still high. As of Sunday, 26,600 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 939 known active cases, 25,107 resolved cases and 554 deaths. Public health officials have reported more than 48,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 45,900 resolved cases. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 185 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 211. Akwesasne has had 690 residents test positive, four of them active, and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections. Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any. The transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of the most recent update Friday, there were 20 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch. What can I do? Eastern Ontario: Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least June 2. Its reopening plan leans on rates of spread and vaccination and is aiming for mid-June. For now, people should only leave home for essential reasons like getting groceries, seeking health care and exercising in their immediate area. The vast majority of gatherings are prohibited. Exceptions include small activities with households and small religious services. As of Saturday, many closed recreation venues can reopen and the outdoor gathering limit rises to five people, including from different households. Splash pads are also opening this long weekend. Seven-year-old Lexie F. wears a mask while playing at a splash pad in Ottawa on Friday, May 21, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press) Ontario has moved to online learning. Daycares remain open and the plan is to open summer camps. Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items. Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery. Police checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec are not running 24/7. Officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally. Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa is doing around playgrounds and the Belleville area is doing for the agriculture industry. Western Quebec Western Quebec is under red zone rules. It has a plan to gradually reopen, starting with the curfew lifting and outdoor gatherings and dining returning on May 28. For now, high schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses can open with restrictions. The curfew is in place from 9:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. Private gatherings remain banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household. Small religious services are allowed and people can go to theatres. Older secondary school students will be going to classrooms every second day. Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people. People can't travel to yellow or green zones or risk a fine. Distancing and isolating The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are now established. This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on. Fabienne Côté sells smoked fish at the York Street Farmers' Market. She was one of about two dozen vendors who packed up early Saturday due to an anti-lockdown protest on the street.(Kimberley Molina/CBC) Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec. OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible. People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air. Canada has extended its ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan until June 21 Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario. Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands. Vaccines Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Ontario and Quebec have both stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but plan to give second doses. Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second. About 1,100,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including more than 500,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 225,000 in western Quebec. Eastern Ontario As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Ontario is now vaccinating anyone aged 12 or older. People can look for provincial appointments opening up online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their own booking systems as supply allows. The very first people who got an AstraZeneca vaccine can book a second dose starting Monday. The province's goal is a second AstraZeneca dose 12 weeks after the first, with more details to come on other recipients. Ontario plans to allow everyone over age 12 to make an appointment starting the week of May 31. Individual health units and First Nations can choose to vaccinate that age group now at pop-up clinics. Local health units have flexibility in the larger framework, including around booking, so check their websites for details. Some offer standby lists for first doses. Western Quebec Quebec is vaccinating everyone age 18 and older. Teens age 16 and 17 are eligible if they have certain jobs or a chronic illness or disability. A walk-in clinic continues in Gatineau's Palais des Congrès today. The province plans to reach children as young as 12 starting Tuesday. It expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is looking at 75 per cent of people age 12 and up getting their second dose by the end of August. People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. Symptoms and testing COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash. If you have severe symptoms, call 911. Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help. In eastern Ontario: Anyone seeking a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours. Ontario recommends only getting tested if you fit certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job. People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Shoppers Drug Mart stores can now offer rapid tests. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one. In western Quebec: Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts. People can make an appointment and check wait times online. Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby. First Nations, Inuit and Métis: First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario. Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593. Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish. Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays. For more information

  • Rising Republican star Elise Stefanik is a big booster of Trump - but Canada, too

    Rising Republican star Elise Stefanik, whose support for former U.S. president Donald Trump has vaulted her into a key party leadership role, has also been active in boosting U.S.-Canada relations. Some political observers say her new role as the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives could be a boon to that relationship, by bringing more focus on bilateral issues. "She's probably the person in the Republican House leadership who is the most Canada-savvy," said Chris Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the D.C.-based Wilson Center. "So I think it's a good thing that she is trying to make sure that [even though] she's a Trump supporter, she's not doing that at the expense of good U.S.-Canada relations." The New York congresswoman, whose district borders Canada, has been a strong advocate for free trade, an opponent of tariffs and has fought to ease border restrictions, positions that ironically have put her at odds with the former president. "Canada continues to be our strongest economic ally, and we must actively work to maintain our partnership with them so that it is productive and beneficial for both countries," Stefanik said in 2019, when she became co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members who focus on policies central to the U.S.-Canada partnership. While her profile could rise even more if the Republicans retake control of the House in the 2022 midterms, just having someone who "knows something serious about Canada, the importance of trade moving in ... having [her] at the senior level of the party is really a good thing," Sands said. David MacNaughton, the Canadian ambassador to the U.S. from 2016 to 2019, agreed that it's to Canada's advantage to have someone acutely aware of the country in that leadership position. "Who knows what's going to happen in the future. She's young enough. She could be around for a while," he said. Has defended Trudeau Last week, Stefanik was elected conference chair, a job that had belonged to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Republicans tossed Cheney from that post for continually calling out Trump for helping spur the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and pushing false claims that voting fraud had caused his re-election defeat last November. Stefanik has stood by some of Trump's unfounded claims about widespread election cheating. Hours after the Capitol attack, she voted against formally approving Pennsylvania's state-certified electoral votes for Joe Biden. But Stefanik has been at odds with the former president on issues of trade and tariffs, particularly when it comes to Canada. Stefanik defended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from the Twitter barbs hurled at him by then-president Donald Trump.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) In a 2018 interview with North County Public Radio, Stefanik said she had been "concerned with [Trump's] rhetoric" about trade and threats of tariffs, and that it wasn't "strong economic policy to enter into a trade war with an important ally and economic partner like Canada." She stressed the importance of strengthening the U.S. trading relationship with Canada and increasing its ability to export U.S. products to Canada. Stefanik also defended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from Trump's tweeted barbs. The former president had referred to Trudeau as "weak" and "very dishonest." "This is an example of where I've not supported the president's rhetoric," she told NCPR. 'Very practical' Meanwhile, this January, Stefanik and Brian Higgins, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, wrote an open letter in a bipartisan push to get the new Biden administration to immediately prioritize reopening the northern border after it was shut due to COVID-19 restrictions. David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to the U.S. from 2016 to 2019, has worked with Stefanik. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) MacNaughton said that in his dealings with Stefanik, he found her to be "very practical and very focused." "I knew that she was ambitious and she was an up-and-comer. And all I can say is that I didn't really at that time see her as being somebody who was particularly close to Trump." Sands, who also worked with Stefanik, said he believes the voters in her district, even the ones that love Trump, "would say, 'Well, but wait a minute, Canada-U.S. relations is pretty important.'" Sands gives her credit for staying focused on devising a plan "so people can predict when they can go visit their relatives, family, across the border." Liberal MP Wayne Easter, co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Inter-Parliamentary Association, said that given Stefanik's new chair role, "we need to step up our connections with her." Easter said that as conference chair, she can bring prominence to issues such as U.S. energy dependence on Canada, and point out how much hydro electricity comes from Canada. "To even mention those things as chair at least puts it in people's minds. It gives them some thoughts ... that this is a very important neighbour up there, up north." Liberal MP Wayne Easter said he believes Stefanik could help with Canada-U.S. issues. (CBC) Reopening border a key theme Kathryn Friedman, an associate professor of law and planning at the University of Buffalo and an expert in Canada-U.S. relations, said Stefanik's "support of the Canada-U.S. relationship and getting the border opened as quickly and as efficiently as possible will continue to be a main theme of hers, just because of the constituents that she represents." Friedman was unsure what impact Stefanik's loyalty to Trump will have on those files. Progress will ultimately come down to how well she can work with the Biden administration and her Democratic colleagues on these issues, she said. Friedman said the tone and tenor of Stefanik's stance on the 2020 election could be a detriment. "I have to believe, because she is such a strong supporter of the former president, that people, maybe Democrats in particular, may be less inclined" to work with her.

  • Protest in support of Palestinians fills Yonge-Dundas Square, moves to Israeli consulate

    A large group of protesters marched through Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon, drumming and chanting in support of Palestinians in Gaza following 11 days of violent conflict in the Middle East. The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, began at 3 p.m. in Yonge-Dundas Square and moved northbound until it reached the Israeli consulate on Bloor Street. Hundreds of demonstrators waved flags, carried signs and chanted slogans, including "Free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will never die." There was a heavy police presence in the area of the gathering. Toronto police tweeted out multiple road closures, but would not say how many people were in attendance at the protest. A close-up of the rally at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Saturday. (Chris Gargus/CBC) As of Saturday at 8 p.m., police had no information about any arrests made in connection with the rally. A spokesperson for the force also said he was not aware of any reports of violence. Thousands gathered across Canada in pro-Palestinian protests over the last two weeks. Last weekend, large demonstrations broke out in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. More rallies and vigils were held during the week. Saturday marked the first full day of a ceasefire, agreed to by Israel and Hamas, that went into effect early Friday morning.(Chris Gargus/CBC) Protesters have denounced the violence against the Palestinian people amid the conflict between Israeli forces and the Hamas militant group. Saturday marked the first full day of a ceasefire, agreed to by Israel and Hamas, that went into effect early Friday morning. It marked the end of a devastating 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill. Earlier Saturday, another group displayed banners in solidarity with Palestinians, holding banners along several different bridges overlooking Highway 401 in Toronto. A group displayed banners in solidarity with Palestinians on Saturday, holding banners along several different bridges overlooking Highway 401 in Toronto.(CBC)

  • Young climate activists beat Germany's government in court. Could it happen here?

    Young climate activists in Canada have turned to the courts in their fight to goad governments into taking their near-term climate commitments seriously. If the German experience is any guide, they may be on to something. In a decision closely watched by the 22 young plaintiffs behind two climate lawsuits in Canada, Germany's constitutional court on April 29 sided with nine young Germans against their federal government. The court agreed the country's landmark climate legislation, passed in 2019, put too much of a burden on future generations and didn't take enough responsibility in the present. "The provisions irreversibly offload major emission reduction burdens onto periods after 2030," the court ruled, ordering the government to change the legislation. Felix Ekardt, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, told CBC News his team "got the court to recognize for the first time that freedom must be guaranteed not only here and now, but also intertemporally and globally — that is, across generations and across state borders." Germany's Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier agreed, calling it "epochal for climate protection and the rights of young people." We feel that we are not being heard ... that lawmakers today aren't going to have to deal with the impacts and effects of their decisions in the way that we, the youth, will." - Plaintiff Lauren Wright of Saskatoon Not long after the court ruling, Germany's leaders (already feeling heat from a Green Party surge in the polls) quickly emerged with a new draft law that increases the emissions cut target for the end of the decade dramatically — from 55 per cent below 1990 levels to 65 per cent. They also brought forward their net-zero target date by five years. German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the new law takes on a "gigantic" task. "For the first time, the most strenuous part of climate protection is not being postponed to the distant future," she said. "The Constitutional Court ordered us to do this and the government reacted very quickly." A morale booster Ekardt remains cautious about his legal team's achievement. "The government and parliament have only adjusted the target. It remains to be seen whether real measures will follow," he told CBC. "Moreover, even the targets have been inadequately adjusted." Still, for 16-year-old Lauren Wright of Saskatoon — a plaintiff in a similar case against the Canadian government — the German verdict was "a big source of optimism." "The quick turnaround time between the victory and measurable change starting to become enacted is very, very good to see," she told CBC News. Thirteen of the 15 plaintiffs suing the Canadian government over its role in climate change stand together on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery in 2019.(Our Children's Trust) Wright is part of a lawsuit sponsored by the David Suzuki Foundation and the Oregon-based Our Children's Trust. The suit is intended to force the federal government to adopt more stringent emissions targets. Our Children's Trust has sponsored a similar lawsuit against the U.S. government since 2015. Another youth-based lawsuit, sponsored by the Canadian non-governmental organization Ecojustice, takes aim at the decision by the government of Ontario Premier Doug Ford to roll back the province's climate targets in 2018. Most affected, least consulted "The majority of our plaintiffs cannot vote. We are below voting age," said Wright. "I cannot contribute my voice in a way that I can elect people to positions of power. "We feel that we are not being heard, that we're going to be disproportionately affected by these issues, that lawmakers today aren't going to have to deal with the impacts and effects of their decisions in the way that we, the youth, will." Many courts have turned out to be receptive to that argument. The first breakthrough came in the Netherlands in 2019, when the Supreme Court ordered the government to cut the nation's greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent from 1990 levels by the end of 2020. Vancouver attorney Chris Tollefson represents Wright and 14 other youth plaintiffs in the case LaRose v. HM The Queen. "Increasingly, we're seeing very encouraging results in these kinds of cases," he told CBC News. "Courts increasingly are recognizing that there is a generational rights issue here, that these young people deserve at least to be heard." Governments push back Both the Ford government and the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have fought to keep these lawsuits from moving forward in Canada — by filing motions that seek to prevent the young plaintiffs from making their cases in court. The federal government has been more successful. Last October, Federal Court Justice Michael Manson granted the government's motion to strike the LaRose lawsuit. Government lawyers had argued that the case was too political and the conduct alleged too broad — and that, in any case, there was no binding climate target for Canada to violate. "That was that was a very disheartening moment for us in the case," said Wright. This month, lawyers for the young plaintiffs filed an appeal of that decision, which they hope will be heard this fall. Ontario strikes out Just a few weeks after the federal government's success in court, Ontario tried and failed to strike the Mathur et al lawsuit. "Our clients decided to take Premier Ford to court over this because the Ford government did something that that few governments have done in light of the scientific consensus on climate change," lawyer Fraser Thomson told CBC News. "They have chosen to weaken our targets, to go backwards." In 2019, thousands of students around the world took to the streets for climate marches. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Ontario's move to roll back targets in 2018 left the provincial government with a vulnerability its federal counterpart doesn't share. Though the province argued that the case took the court "well beyond its institutional capacity," Superior Court Justice Carole J. Brown saw it differently. "For the first time in any court case in Canada, a court has affirmed that my clients have the right and the ability to take their government to court under the highest law in the land, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms," said Thomson. "And they have a right to a hearing on a full evidentiary record." Next steps "I think it's a very intriguing argument," said constitutional expert Carissima Mathen, a professor of law at the University of Ottawa. "It is one that has not obviously been put forward in the context of the Canadian charter before, and it would rely on a number of premises being accepted. "One is that the current model by which we structure voting and participation is somehow deficient in providing for the interests of those who can't vote, and that simply by virtue of their age, they are structurally disadvantaged in how public policy decisions are made. "It's a lift." Mathen said that if the federal case is permitted to proceed, she would expect it to go all the way before the government accepts a defeat. Headed for the Supreme Court "I would be very surprised if any government would respond to a decision rendered by a court lower than the Supreme Court, because this is such a novel argument, such a profound argument, potentially about the reach of the Canadian charter," Mathen said. "Of course, you can win on the argument. And then the next step, the really important final step, is what does the court do?" Mathen said a court ruling in favour of the plaintiffs in either the federal or the Ontario lawsuit would lead to a range of possible remedies — starting with mere "declaratory relief," which would see the court determine that rights have been (or could be) violated and direct the government to take those rights into account. "And then there's a continuum of much more interventionist remedies that the court could invoke, such as actually making some kind of order," she said. "I see that as less likely. Generally, Canadian courts have been less willing to intervene in that way and actually direct the government to take a decision, especially one that is quite complicated." Ekardt said he expects the arguments that convinced judges in Germany will be equally convincing here. "I am not an expert on Canadian constitutional law. But we argue exclusively with typical core elements of liberal-democratic constitutions — fundamental rights to freedom and to the elementary preconditions of freedom such as life, health and subsistence," he said. Although his plaintiffs have suffered one legal setback, Tollefson said he shares Ekardt's optimism. "We're very confident about this lawsuit."

  • Vaccine shopping to avoid Moderna shot is 'alarming,' unnecessary and potentially harmful, doctors say

    While helping out at Toronto pop-up vaccination clinics, Dr. Hemant Shah has seen first hand a growing concern about the Moderna vaccine. With their sleeves rolled up to receive their first shot, people find out they are about to get a dose of the Moderna vaccine and ask if they can get a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine instead. Shah, a physician with Toronto-based University Health Network, said many people he talks to have encountered misinformation on social media or through word of mouth and incorrectly believe that Pfizer is the better of the two vaccines. "Seeing that people have a preference for one over the other is surprising and a little bit alarming," Shah told CBC News. "Moderna and Pfizer are like Mercedes and BMW. You don't turn down a Mercedes. You don't turn down a BMW." Moderna and Pfizer are like Mercedes and BMW. You don't turn down a Mercedes. You don't turn down a BMW. - Dr. Hemant Shah Experts say people know a lot more about the Pfizer vaccine because it's more common in Canada, having delivered consistent supply throughout this year. Meanwhile Moderna has faced supply and delivery issues, but is just as effective at preventing COVID-19 infections. Shah is concerned that when some people find out they're scheduled to get the Moderna shot, they may cancel in the hope that they can rebook for a dose of Pfizer. "The most important thing that needs to happen for all of us to recover from the pandemic is for people to get vaccinated at the first opportunity," he said. "And if people are turning down opportunities to get vaccinated with highly effective and safe vaccines, that just pushes back the date at which we will emerge from this pandemic in Canada and globally." Vaccine shopping an 'emerging trend' Public health officials across the province have recently been raising concerns about vaccine shopping, a trend Hamilton's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says is happening in her city, too. "People show up and when they find out it is Moderna that's available for them, they're choosing to go and rebook their appointment rather than receive that Moderna shot," Richardson said during a meeting with Hamilton city councillors Wednesday. Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, said the preference for Pfizer is "an emerging trend" that needs to be addressed. She reminded the public at a news conference Thursday that the science behind how Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work to stop COVID-19 infections is almost identical, as is their two-dose effectiveness — 94 and 95 per cent, respectively. Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters Wednesday that she's been asked about why there's less talk about Moderna compared to Pfizer and AstraZeneca. She says it comes down to supply, not effectiveness. "Studies have tended to focus on Pfizer and AstraZeneca because these vaccines are available in greater supply in the first half of this year," she said. "I would anticipate that we'll see more studies, including Moderna, in the months ahead." Dr. Hemant Shah, a liver specialist at Toronto's University Health Network, has been helping administer COVID-19 vaccines at pop-up clinics across the city. He says he sometimes encounters people reluctant to get a Moderna vaccine despite its proven effectiveness.(Craig Chivers/CBC) Doctors challenge vaccine preference Shah was helping at a vaccination clinic in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood Thursday, inoculating not only adults with Moderna, but kids 12 and up with Pfizer, after Health Canada approved the shot in that age group earlier this month. Some adults asked if they could get Pfizer instead, but after Shah answered their questions and provided reassurance, they agreed to receive Moderna. Toronto Dr. Jeff Kwong, who also helps at pop-up clinics, said he's seen the same kind of hesitancy about Moderna but is also able to challenge that thinking. "I think people are less familiar with the Moderna name, but the reality is both are very good vaccines," he said. "The majority of people will change their minds and say, 'OK I think it's reasonable to get the (Moderna) vaccine.' " For Shah, it's exciting that entire families are now getting vaccinated together. "The kids sit down at a table and get Pfizer. The parents sit down and get Moderna and they all walk out happy." Allocating vaccine type by age group is a strategy Shah believes will continue as more kids get vaccinated, making it all the more important for health-care providers to challenge vaccine hesitancy and preference. Experts say people may know more about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because it's more common in Canada, while Moderna has faced supply and delivery issues, but is just as effective at preventing COVID-19 infections.(Mike Segar/Reuters) However, Moderna continues to face supply issues and early signs indicate the company will not be able to meet its target of sending 14.3 million doses to Canada in the first half of this year, potentially falling short by eight to 10 million doses. Meanwhile, Pfizer has delivered more than 15 million doses to Canada since March, with 2.4 million more expected each week in June. It will therefore remain the most common vaccine in Canada. 'Just get vaccinated' Dr. Allison McGeer, a member of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table, said people call her with all kinds of concerns about every type of vaccine available. She said those concerns are usually based on what people have read or because they've seen conflicting reports about vaccines online. "There's this flood of information for everybody that's just really hard to sort through." But in the middle of Canada's largest vaccination campaign in history, McGeer stressed that it's imperative for people to quell their "consumer preferences and just get vaccinated." "Thinking you can schedule for a particular vaccine, it's going to be a lot harder and you're probably going to have to wait a lot longer, and that's clearly not a good idea." Have questions about this story? We're answering as many as we can in the comments.

  • Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof's case, is not part of the panel. In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a 2015 Bible study session at Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. Roof was 21 years old at the time. In a lengthy brief, Roof's attorneys argue that an appellate court should vacate Roof's convictions and death sentence, or remand his case to court for a “proper competency evaluation." “The federal trial that resulted in his death-sentence departed so far from the standard required when the government seeks the ultimate price that it cannot be affirmed,” they wrote, arguing that their client's mental illness should have prevented him from serving as his own attorney during a portion of the trial, and also being sent to federal death row. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel held two competency hearings for Roof: one before the start of his trial, and one before its sentencing phase, to determine if Roof could act as his own attorney for that portion of the trial. His appellate team wrote that the court errantly found Roof competent, despite the fact that “every defense expert agreed Roof suffered a delusional belief he would be rescued by the victors of a race-war, which prevented him from understanding the threat of execution was real." Representing himself for sentencing, Roof successfully prevented jurors from hearing mitigating evidence about his mental health, “under the delusion,” his attorneys wrote, that “he would be rescued from prison by white-nationalists — but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental-impairments out of the public record.” In that part of the trial, the self-avowed white supremacist neither fought for his life nor explained his actions, saying only that “anyone who hates anything in their mind has a good reason for it.” This, his attorneys wrote, resulted in “a complete breakdown” of any possible defense, with jurors being “left in the dark” about any details from Roof's past that could have possibly been used to mitigate the government's “inflammatory case for death.” Following his federal trial, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty in 2017 to state murder charges, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial. After that sentencing, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson — who had also been pursuing the death penalty — called the deal “an insurance policy for the federal conviction,” ensuring that Roof would spend the rest of his life in prison, should the federal sentence not stand. Wilson also said that she felt more confident a federal death sentence would be carried out under the newly minted Trump administration than it would have been under a Democratic one. At the time, there was anticipation that then-President Donald Trump might swiftly resume federal executions, following cessation of the practice under several several previous administrations. Trump’s decision to reinstate federal executions didn’t come until 2020, however, when his Justice Department ended a 17-year hiatus, going on to oversee a total of 13 federal executions. Due to his remaining appeals, Roof’s case was not eligible for execution at that time. Although President Joe Biden — who as a candidate said he’d work to end federal executions — hasn’t spoken publicly about capital punishment in office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in March that he continues to have “grave concerns” about it. The president could instruct his Justice Department not to carry out executions during his presidency. If unsuccessful in his direct 4th Circuit appeal, Roof could file what’s known as a 2255 appeal, or a request that the trial court review the constitutionality of his conviction and sentence. He could also petition the U.S. Supreme Court or seek a presidential pardon. ___ Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP. Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

  • Here's what's opening in Ontario this weekend as restrictions ease

    Ontarians are getting some reprieve this weekend in the form of lighter restrictions and expanded vaccine eligibility following a spring that saw a stay-at-home order extended twice and the closures of outdoor recreational facilities and amenities. The changes were announced this week along with a three-step reopening plan in light of COVID-19 cases on the gradual decline and vaccination rates ramping up. Under the new plan announced by Premier Doug Ford on Thursday, restrictions will be eased gradually through June, July and August based on vaccination rates and key public health and health-care indicators. Here's what Ontario residents can expect this weekend under the first of the eased public health measures: Facilities like golf courses, splash pads reopen As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, outdoor facilities including golf courses, tennis courts and skate parks are open again, although team sports and classes are still prohibited. Ontario brought in the ban on outdoor recreational facilities in April, when it extended a stay-at-home order and imposed further restrictions amid soaring cases. Public health experts, including the director of the province's COVID-19 science advisory table, had criticized Ontario's decision to restrict outdoor gatherings and activities, saying the evidence suggested the measures wouldn't do much to cut down on COVID-19 transmission. Marc Gruel, owner of Piper's Heath Golf Club in Milton, Ont., said business is already booming now that it's reopened. Online reservations are back, but he said his club is almost fully booked for the next month. "The response has been incredible, since the news release, the phone's been going off the hook," Gruel said. An empty fairway is seen at a golf course in Ottawa. One club owner said business is already booming now that courses in the province have reopened.(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Golfers like Robert Gauntlett have long argued the sport should have been allowed to resume weeks ago, but he said he's just happy that the courses are open again. He's already booked three consecutive days of tee time. "It's just frustrating," Gauntlett said. "Ford was listening to his buddies, whoever his buddies were, and I don't think his buddies were ones who know too much about golf," he said, adding that golf is inherently a safe sport as individuals can physically distance while playing. Here is a full list of outdoor activities permitted to reopen if they follow certain safety criteria. The province also permitted splash pads to reopen Saturday, just in time for a relatively warm weekend. (Kate Porter/CBC) Just in time for a relatively warm weekend, Toronto resident Sydney Raeburn-Power enjoyed her Saturday at one of the city's newly reopened splash pads. She said she's hopeful that the reopening of some of these outdoor activities points to the pandemic being on its way out. "Oh, I'm so thankful...It's so hot in our apartment, we don't have AC and I'm 30 weeks pregnant so this has been such a relief for us," she told CBC News. "We're having a lot of fun," she said, holding her toddler, August. Outdoor visits with long-term care residents Also effective Saturday, outdoor gatherings of up to five people from different households are permitted. Indoor socializing is still off-limits for now. Meanwhile, residents of Ontario long-term care homes got the green light for outdoor visits — but some say the move doesn't go far enough. Some families were frustrated that the announcement came so late given the high rates of vaccinations in long-term care. As of Friday, about 96 per cent of long-term care residents in Ontario have been fully immunized with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the province. Nearly 59 per cent of Ontarians 16 and older have also had at least one dose. People also expressed dismay at the abrupt reopening, saying not all homes could organize outdoor visits for the long weekend. Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician in Toronto, said it may take some time for homes to implement these visits due to the possibility of low staff or resources given the 24-hour notice. There are some stipulations that come with the new protocol, including: A maximum of two general visitors at a time per resident, in addition to essential caregivers. Children under the age of two do not count toward that maximum. General visitors need to be screened on arrival and not go beyond entry points at the facility. Visitors don't need to undergo a rapid antigen test, as their visit will be outside. Visitors still need to maintain physical distancing and wear masks. Vaccines now available to people 12 and older As of 8 a.m. Sunday, people aged 12 and over in Ontario are eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That age group — made eligible a week ahead of schedule — will be allowed to schedule an appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre as well as at select pharmacies, according to a news release issued by the province's Ministry of Health Friday evening. Individuals must already be 12 years old as of the date of their booking in order to book online. People who are not 12 years old as of Sunday can schedule an appointment for a later date through the provincial call centre or through public health units that use their own booking system. The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals aged 12 and over. Although some regions have already started vaccinating youths at pop-ups and larger clinics, the province says it made the schedule change at the request of public health units.

  • Hero Dog Rescues Two Pups Trapped In Moving Kayak

    Watch as Robbie, a Labrador, rescues Bullet and Rusty from a moving kayak in a river. Nice job, buddy!

  • Manitoba premier asks U.S. government to let states ship vaccines across border

    WINNIPEG — The United States government could give Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine drive a boost if it allowed individual states like North Dakota to begin exporting shots on their own, the province's premier said Saturday.Brian Pallister said the U.S. has exported vaccines on a country-to-country basis, but he argued allowing individual states to do so could speed up the process.Pallister said he has written to U.S. President Joe Biden on the issue, but has not yet received a response. "The vaccines are sitting in freezers miles away (in North Dakota). We have people here waiting and we need those vaccines up here," Pallister said Saturday.North Dakota had asked the White House earlier this year for permission to ship some vaccines to Manitoba for teachers and other school workers, but the request was denied, the premier added.Pallister's comments came hours as Manitoba continued to face a harsh third wave of the pandemic. Health officials reported 476 new COVID-19 cases Saturday — down from a record 603 earlier in the week — and six new deaths linked to the virus. The percentage of people testing positive, averaged over five days, continued to rise and stood at 14.3 per cent provincially and 16.8 per cent in Winnipeg.The province's intensive care units have been pushed to such an extent that some patients are being transferred to hospitals in Ontario. To address the dire situation, Ottawa agreed to send another 50 contact tracers to Manitoba. Science Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne shared the news in a tweet on Saturday night. Pallister had also called Friday for the federal government to send 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists to Manitoba, but Champagne did not address that request. As of Saturday, 48 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and over had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to provincial data. The Opposition New Democrats said Pallister's rare Saturday news conference was an attempt to divert people's attention."What we see is a premier flailing in a desperate attempt to distract from the failures of his government," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.North Dakota only has some 55,000 doses on hand, Kinew added, so its ability to help Manitobans is limited.Pallister said all extra vaccines are welcome, especially amid uncertainty over some future supplies. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday it is no longer confident it will receive another six-to-eight million doses of the Moderna vaccine next month."Your country has more vaccines than it will administer, our country has less vaccines than it needs," Pallister wrote in his letter to Biden, dated Thursday."This is a perfect partnership opportunity to keep our citizens safe, our economies strong, and our borders open as we battle COVID-19 together."Biden announced on Monday the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses with other countries over the next six weeks, although there was no word on how many might come Canada's way.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021 Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

  • Man found dead after becoming separated from friend during North Vancouver hike

    VANCOUVER — Police say a hiker has died after becoming separated from a friend during a hike in North Vancouver. North Vancouver RCMP say two friends were hiking in the area of Mt. Fromme on Friday when they became separated. One of the two returned to their vehicle and called police, prompting a search. The missing man was located Saturday morning, a short distance from where the pair had become separated. Police say it appears to be a "tragic accident." North Shore Rescue said in a statement posted to social media that the area does not have a flagged or established trail, and is densely forested with thick brush. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Fatal shooting outside Nanaimo shopping centre linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say

    RCMP in Nanaimo say three suspects arrested in relation to a fatal shooting in Nanaimo on Thursday have ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict but have been released from custody. On Thursday around 3:30 p.m. PT a shooting was reported in the parking lot parking lot of the Rock City Centre shopping plaza and the victim was found dead inside a parked vehicle. Several arrests were made at the Best Western Hotel on Metral Drive in connection with the violence, police said at the time. On Saturday investigators said the violence is part of a series of shootings that have occurred across the Lower Mainland this year. "We believe this event has a nexus to the ongoing gang-conflict and violence currently plaguing a number of Lower Mainland communities," said Acting Inspector Donovan Tait with Nanaimo RCMP in a release. B.C.'s anti-gang agency issued a public safety warning on May 18, naming 11 men who range in age from 21 to 40 and are allegedly connected to the ongoing spike in gang conflict in the province's Lower Mainland. Police said tips from the public around the shooting helped police locate and arrest the suspects. "These witness reports had a direct impact on our ability to take these individuals into custody quickly and safely," said Tait. Tait said that despite the release of the suspects, pending further investigation, police in Nanaimo "are committed to keeping Nanaimo and its citizens safe. The continued cooperation from the public is critical to have these perpetrators held accountable." Police in Nanaimo have seized a pearl-white 2003 Cadillac Escalade SUV seen in and around the city days prior to a fatal shooting on Thursday.(Nanaimo RCMP) Police seize SUV Investigators have seized a pearl-white 2003 Cadillac Escalade SUV that was observed around Nanaimo in the days prior to the shooting. Police are searching video-surveillance footage from commercial properties and residences in the area. They are also seeking any witnesses to the shooting who have not yet contacted Nanaimo RCMP. Investigators are looking for tips about a Caucasian woman who was seen walking toward the Jumping Jiminy's Playground & Café around the time of the shooting.

  • This nurse was diagnosed with a rare, cureless cancer. Now she's helping save others

    Shannon Adams says she wishes she could go back to her old life. The 43-year-old was working as a registered nurse at Norfolk General Hospital deep in southern Ontario. After work, she'd return home to her police sergeant husband Brad and their two daughters, Abby and Emma. "Everything was perfect," Adams said. Her new life started in mid-December. Adams said she started feeling exhausted, barely able to muster the energy to leave her bed. After a week with no improvement, she thought she had COVID-19. Adams said her husband drove her to Norfolk General to get tested. Shannon Adams, right, stands with her two kids and husband. Their efforts to raise awareness about stem cells has led more than a thousand people to sign up as donors.(Submitted by Melanie Topp Steeves) "When I went in, the hospital is small and I've been there for 18 years, so everybody knows everybody ... when the triage nurse saw me she said, 'Oh my gosh, you look awful, I think we should do some extra blood work as well,' " Adams said. She didn't have COVID-19. She had leukemia. But another test produced even more dire news. Diagnosis 'pretty much a death sentence' Adams was diagnosed with plasma cell leukemia, also called multiple myeloma. She was alone in the hospital at 2 a.m. when they told her. Her husband was in the parking lot waiting because of COVID-19 restrictions. He learned the news over the phone. Dr. Hira Mian, a hematologist at Hamilton Health Sciences, said it's a blood cancer. The chances of having it are one in a million. "It's bad luck. It's not inherited. I always tell patients, there's nothing you could've done to prevent it [and] there's nothing you've done that's caused it," she said. Not only is it rare, there's no cure. Mian said it is super aggressive and most patients live between one and three years. "It's pretty much a death sentence," Adams said. "They do their best to treat and manage." Shannon Adams pictured at the Juravinski Hospital during her stem cell procedure.(Brad Adams/Facebook) Adams started chemotherapy right away at the hospital, but was able to continue treatment at home just in time for Christmas. After that, another team at Juravinski Hospital tried to treat her by collecting her stem cells, freezing them, giving her a heavy dose of chemotherapy and then returning her stem cells to her body. Mian said most patients don't even get that treatment because of the cancer's aggression. Adams said it helped her, for a while. The next option was a stem cell transplant with someone else as the donor. Hope — and unexpected news Her family created a Facebook group to try and find a match for the transplant. She said the goal was also to raise awareness about stem cell transplants. The group grew fast. Chris van Dooran, a territory manager of stem cells at Canadian Blood Services, saidAdams' campaign was one of the largest of the year. He said she influenced at least 1,100 people to sign up as stem cell donors and during one week, was responsible for one in every three new donors in the country. "Her campaign has definitely made an impact on the registry and the lives of people waiting for a match," he said, considering there was a 70 per cent dip in registration when the pandemic started. It seemed certain Adams could find a donor — but then she received unexpected news. "In the middle of April, my doctor informed me we were not going to be doing the donor stem cell transplant because my cancer is such an aggressive form, they were certain it wouldn't work," she said. Riding it out Still, she and her family want to keep the momentum going to help others. "My husband decided he was going to ride his horse across two counties, Haldimand and Norfolk ... to raise awareness and keep people going," Adams said. Brad sat on Sandor, his German warmblood horse, and galloped through the small Southern Ontario towns for 10 days. Their eldest daughter, Abby, rode with him on her quarter horse named Blondie. Each of the towns they visited were sprinkled with orange bows tied up by locals and Adams' family. Brad sat on Sandor, his German warmblood horse, and galloped through the small Southern Ontario towns for 10 days. Their eldest daughter, Abby, rode with him on her blonde, quarter horse named Blondie.(Submitted by Melanie Topp Steeves) Adams has also received more than $11,000 in donations. She said all the money has gone toward the Juravinski Cancer Centre's stem cell research program. She said she wants her story will inspire others to sign up as stem cell donors. "It's such an easy thing to do and you can literally save a life anywhere in the world," Adams said. "I cannot believe the generosity and kindness of people I don't even know ... I'm blown away by the good of people." In the meantime, Adams said she hopes to get back to work soon and life will feel more normal than it has in the past few months. "We had a great life. We do have a great life. Hopefully we'll get back to it," she said.

  • Metal parkade gates in apartment buildings no deterrent for thieves, says security expert

    Diane Selkirk got a text from a neighbour in her Vancouver condo building last Sunday morning, letting her know that someone had cut a hole in the parkade's gate. By the time Selkirk went down to investigate, another resident had realized his family's bicycles had been stolen out of the secured bike lock-up area. "We started realizing that it was a fairly significant break-in because we went into the bike cage and started counting the number of locks that were cut," Selkirk said. Altogether, Selkirk says, about seven bicycles and a Vespa scooter were stolen between midnight and 5 a.m. When she reviewed the security footage, she saw the thieves had cut through a metal parkade gate in a matter of minutes. They then cut through a metal bike cage and the locks on the bicycles. The burglars left with their loot through the building's front door. "It was really alarming to see how quickly they were able to get through our parking gate," she said. "That just kind of made me feel sick. I just thought about how easy it was and how we delude ourselves into thinking we're safe all the time." 'They will do anything it takes' Security expert Shahbaz Munshey says thefts like this are common in Metro Vancouver, and they have become more frequent during the pandemic. Munshey, who was hired by Selkirk's condo strata to evaluate the building's security, says many of his clients don't realize how easy it is for thieves to break into parkades and access areas with high-value items. "A lot of these buildings are targeted because they're just not secure enough," Munshey said. "[Thieves] are adamant and they know there's value in these buildings and they will do anything it takes." After cutting through the parkade gate, thieves then cut through the metal bike cage in Diane Selkirk's condo building. (Diane Selkirk) Blowtorches, grinders and bolt cutters are some of the most common tools thieves use to gain access to parkades, he says, all made even easier with cordless technology. According to Vancouver Police Department statistics, residential break-ins have been on a steady decline over the past decade. In 2020 there were 27 per cent fewer residential break-ins than there were in 2019. In an email, Const. Tania Visintin said the decrease is likely due to the greater number of people at home during the pandemic. The thieves then left with the stolen bikes through the building's front door in the middle of the night. (Submitted by Diane Selkirk) But Munshey, who specializes in apartment and condo buildings, says he's never been busier in his 30 years in business than he has been during the pandemic. "We've been quite busy through the last two years," he said. When Munshey consults with his clients, he usually advises them to harden target areas like bike cages as much as possible, and reinforce metal gates. But Munshey says another part of his job is educating tenants about how to protect themselves. He recommends they keep any high-priced items like expensive bicycles in their suites. His recommendations also include condo residents get to know their neighbours and not let anyone in the building they don't recognize, even during the day. "A lot of the crime doesn't just happen at night," he said.

  • Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

    GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million. There was no immediate word on any casualties, but witnesses said that lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province. Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava. More than 100,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath, adding to the fear in Goma on Saturday night. “We are already in a total psychosis,” resident Zacharie Paluku told The Associated Press. “Everyone is afraid; people are running away. We really don’t know what to do.” Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said he would be returning home on Sunday from Europe earlier than planned in order to help coordinate relief efforts. The government said an evacuation plan was being activated, but the official announcement came several hours after the sky turned a fiery red, and many already had fled on foot in hopes of crossing the Rwandan border post just outside town. Car horns honked and motorcycle taxis weaved as people attempted to escape in panic. Rwandan immigration authorities reported that some 3,000 people already had officially crossed over from Congo to escape the volcano's eruption, according to the national broadcaster. The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO tweeted dramatic footage of the city alit, saying it was conducting reconnaissance flights over Goma where it maintains a large base. “The lava doesn't seem to be headed toward the city of Goma. We remain on alert,” it said. Some sought refuge aboard boats on Lake Kivu, while others fled to Mount Goma, the highest point in the metropolitan area. Dorcas Mbulayi left her home about an hour after the volcano first showed signs of erupting. “We were eating when a friend of dad’s called him on the phone and told him to go and look outside,” said Mbulayi, who was still a child the last time the volcano erupted. "Dad told us that the volcano was erupting and that we were going to go to Mount Goma to escape the lava of the volcano.” She also blamed authorities “for not informing us in time about the possible volcanic eruption.” The lack of immediate announcements from authorities and conflicting accounts circulating on social media only added to the sense of chaos in Goma. Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart. Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma. Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for many humanitarian agencies in the region, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO. The volcano erupting is also close the Virunga National Park, home to some of the last mountain gorillas in the world. While Goma is home to many U.N. peacekeepers and aid workers, much of the surrounding eastern Congo is also under threat from a myriad of armed groups vying for control of the region's mineral resources. ___ Maliro reported from Beni, Congo. Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed. Justin Kabumba Katumwa And Al-hadji Kudra Maliro , The Associated Press

  • Arrests on Vancouver Island over old-growth logging blockades tally 33 on Saturday

    More than 30 activists were arrested on Southern Vancouver Island on Saturday, including a prominent environmentalist, as RCMP continue to enforce a court order to allow logging in the area. This week B.C. RCMP began enforcing a court injunction that orders the removal of blockades set up to protest the logging of certain parts of a 595-square-kilometre area near Port Renfrew. Surrey-based company Teal-Jones Group has tenure of the area, which is about two hours west of Victoria. The activists, some of whom have chained themselves in place, say they're protesting the logging of B.C.'s last remaining old-growth forests. There are currently six main camps, and all are affiliated with the Rainforest Flying Squad. Five of them have been termed "blockades," while one — the Walbran Camp — was set up to observe logging activity. All of the main camps and blockades lie in valley bottoms on narrow dirt logging roads. On Saturday RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said officers arrested six more people at the Waterfall camp for breaching the B.C. Supreme Court injunction order. A protester carried away by police on Saturday May 22, 2021 from a road that leads into the headwaters of the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island. (Brad MacLeod) Officers trained in high angle rescue also arrested two people who were in a platform suspended from trees hear the Hatten area. Police say 25 people were arrested out of a group of around 100 who crossed police tape at the Caycuse blockade on Saturday, therefore violating the injunction. The group arrived at that camp at around noon on Saturday. Police said some of the people were sitting on the road, blocking anyone from going in and out. "And more arrests are pending as they continue to refuse to abide by the injunction and leave the area," said the release from Manseau. According to RCMP, 60 individuals have been arrested in relation to the blockades. Manseau said 47 had been arrested for breaching the injunction (civil contempt of court) and 12 for obstruction. Of the 47 individuals arrested for civil contempt of court, RCMP are also recommending that two individuals be charged with obstruction, two for possession of stolen property and one for obstruction and assaulting a police officer. 'Willing to risk everything' Activists in the area on Saturday said they are motivated to keep up their activities until the province intervenes or the logging companies decide to leave. "We're willing to risk everything to protect these ancient forests because in the midst of a bio-diversity climate crisis it's morally reprehensible to be logging 2000 year old cedar forests," said activist Duncan Morrison. Sgt. Kris Clarke said on Saturday that RCMP are, "taking a slow, measured approach with regards to enforcement." "Our ultimate goal here is safety. We want to ensure that everybody is safe and no one is injured in relation to this injunction." Among those arrested on Saturday was Tzeporah Berman, director of the environmental organization Stand.earth, who was also arrested for participating in logging protests 30 years ago on Vancouver Island. "I can't believe that almost 30 years after massive protests in Clayoquot, we have to do this again," she said in a written statement. "But now, there is so little old growth left standing and the government has so far broken its promise to protect what's left." Supporters for forestry workers on Vancouver Island gathered near Lake Cowichan on Saturday May 22, 2021 to show support for the industry and RCMP over their enforcement of the court order to allow logging activities in the Fairy Creek watershed.(CHEK News) Also on Saturday, forestry workers and their families gathered along a road along Cowichan Lake to show their support for Teal-Jones and the Mounties working to enforce the court order.