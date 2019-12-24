The Garmin Fenix 6 Took My Marathon Training to the Next Level

From Best Products

There are a lot of cool things out there that make us wonder — do they really work? In our I Tried It series, we set out to use them in the real world and have determined that, in fact, they really do.

On Trial: Garmin Fenix 6

Tester: Ashley Mateo, a UESCA-certified running coach and six-time marathon finisher looking to PR in her next race

The Brief: Running purists will say you don’t need anything more than a classic Timex (if that!) to pace yourself during a run. I am not a purist.

I’ve run six marathons, all but one with my Apple Watch clocking my elapsed time, mileage, and pace. I loved the iPhone-esque display and the fact that I could get notifications (i.e. motivating texts) while I raced. But as I started prepping for my seventh marathon, with the hopes of setting another personal record, I decided I needed a watch that could do more than just tell me my current, rolling, or average pace. I wanted the best of the best. And that, people told me, is the Garmin Fenix 6.

I’ve been training with the Garmin Fenix for a month, and it’s already affected almost every aspect of my marathon training.

For starters, this training cycle is the first time I decided to work with a coach, someone whose prescribed specific speed- and heart-rate-based workouts to help me dial in my training. Each week, I program those specific workouts right into the Garmin app and sync them to my device.

Let’s say Monday calls for a speed workout with a 1-mile warmup, six 400-meter repeats at a fast pace with slower, 2-minute recovery periods in between, and a mile-long cool-down. Instead of having to watch the mileage on my watch while trying to maintain the right pace, the watch beeps to let me know when each segment begins and ends, and whether I’m running too fast or too slow according to the predetermined goals.

The watch uses optical heart-rate technology to gauge activity intensity. I’ve been using that feature specifically to work on my slower recovery runs — they’re just as important as speed workouts, but it’s really hard to slow yourself down when you just want to check a workout off your to-do list for the day. The heart-rate zones are clearly displayed on the face, so I can easily see if my intensity is too high for an easy run.

On race day, I plan to use the PacePro feature to stay on track. I tried it at a recent 10K run, setting my goal pace at 8:00, or a 49:42 finish time (it even gave me the option to choose my pacing strategy — i.e. start fast and allow for slowing down, or start slow and pick up speed throughout — and adjusted my predicted paces based on that). Throughout the race, my watch displayed my target pace for the current mile and how my current pace stacked up to that target; at the end of each mile, it provided an updated average pace I needed to maintain, depending on how far ahead or behind my goal pace I was, in order for me to hit my goal finish time. I ended up with an 8-minute PR thanks in part to the fact that I could see exactly where I stood the entire time instead of wasting energy doing that math in my head.

