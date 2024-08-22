Garth Brooks 'So Proud' of Wife Trisha Yearwood for Receiving ACM Honors Icon Award

Yearwood received the award on Aug. 21. along with musician and industry executive Tony Brown

Terry Wyatt/Getty (L-R) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2024

Garth Brooks is reflecting on his wife Trisha Yearwood's iconic career.

Yearwood, 59, received the ACM Honors Icon Award on Wednesday, Aug 21. at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville along with country music executive and producer Tony Brown.

Following the event, the "Friends in Low Places" singer, 62, reflected on his wife's career in a glowing post on his website.

"I was just so proud. I’m always proud of her, but to see and hear her recognized like that – and to hear people use the word ‘icon’ in the same breath as her name – just took me someplace new,” Brooks said of Yearwood's most recent honor. “She is an icon. I know what a world-class talent and force she is…and we all know what an incredible vocalist she is…but I love it when others really take notice, too."

Brooks recalled some of the biggest milestones of Yearwood's career, like when her debut single, 1991's "She’s In Love with the Boy," became the first debut single by a female country artist to go to number one and stay there for multiple weeks.

Jason Kempin/Getty Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2024

Yearwood's subsequent self-titled debut album later became the first debut by a female country artist to sell over a million copies.

He also cited the Grammy winner's multiple duets with Luciano Pavarotti — at the Olympics in Atlanta and the Oscars in 1998 — as accomplishments in her career. Brooks also mentioned Yearwood's performance honoring former first lady Rosalynn Carter at her funeral in November 2023.

"Trisha took things that mean the world to her – family and memories of her dad and mom and her sister – and shared them with the whole world in a way no one else has really done with her cookbooks and TV show," Brooks' post said, referring to her cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen (which aired for a decade on the Food Network) and her many cookbooks.

"The impact she has had on our daughters by showing them by example that women can not only become whatever they can dream, but also be the best at it. That's iconic," Brooks wrote, reflecting on their life together.

Yearwood is stepmother to Brooks' three daughters, Taylor, 32, August, 30 and Allie, 28.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Trisha Yearwood at the ACM Honors in Nashville on Aug, 21, 2024

“I think Trisha’s next iconic moments are yet to come. And they may be her most iconic yet," Brooks wrote toward the end of the post.

2024 has already been a big year for the "Georgia Rain" singer, who also received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Awards in April.

The 17th ACM Honors will air on Merit Street on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT.



