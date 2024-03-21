Garvin County deputy's quick actions save person trapped in vehicle rolled over in lake

Associated Press

The owner of an alligator recently seized by conservation officers in New York is fighting for its return, saying the reptile he named Albert and has shared a home with for more than three decades is a gentle giant that's no danger to anyone. Officers a week ago met Tony Cavallaro in the driveway of his suburban Buffalo home with a warrant, before sedating the 12-foot (3.6-meter), 750-pound (340-kilogram) alligator, taping his mouth and driving him away in a van. Cavallaro’s license to keep Albert, who is 34 years old, had expired in 2021, the Department of Environmental Conservation said.