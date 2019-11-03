Gary Lineker teases Ian Wright over 'I'm A Celebrity' rumours by hinting he's taking part

Ian Wright during the World Cup Women match between Norway v England at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre France (Photo by Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

While the official line-up for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is yet to be confirmed, Gary Lineker has fuelled speculation that Ian Wright could be taking part.

On last night's Match of the Day, Lineker teased Wright over rumours he'll be going Down Under by weaving in hints about the show throughout their chat, including references to trials, camps and the jungle.

"Are you looking forward to watching that one or are you off anywhere?" Lineker asked him of an upcoming match while Wright answered: "No, no. I'll be watching it."

Read more: John Humphrys brands Gary Lineker pay 'outrageous'

Continuing to make light of the rumours, he also asked: "Are you alright Ian? I'm not bugging you?"

Is Wrighty off somewhere 👀 pic.twitter.com/87uG0QxEYd — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 3, 2019

Lineker also joked about Wright on Instagram as he posted a photo of the two of them on Match of the Day alongside Alan Shearer, captioning the snap: "Last @BBCMOTD before @IanWright0 possibly, maybe, who knows, disappears for a few weeks.

"Me and @alanshearer are worried about catching jungle fever."

Other stars rumoured for a stint in the jungle include presenter Kate Garraway and Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle.

This year's I'm A Celebrity will kick off in two weeks time on November 17th, with ITV confirming the come back date earlier this week.

It will see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reunited to present the programme after McPartlin took time off from work commitments last year following a conviction for drink driving.

In his absence for the 2018 instalment, he was replaced by This Morning's Holly Willoughby, in a series which was eventually won by football manager Harry Redknapp.