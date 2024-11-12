Who will replace Gary Lineker as Match of the Day host?

Gary Lineker has confirmed he is leaving Match of the Day after 26 years

The race is on to find out which star will replace Gary Lineker as BBC's Match of the Day host.

Although Lineker leaves big football boots to fill — sports pundits Mark Chapman, Gaby Logan and Alex Scott are believed to be a good match for the job spec, thanks to their experience within the field.

Lineker confirmed he's quitting Match of the Day after 26 years of the host in May 2025. The presenter was the highest-paid on-air BBC star for the seventh year in the row. His exit will save the flagship show a huge amount of money as this year Lineker earned between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999.

Mark Chapman

Presenter Mark Chapman is the favourite for the job. (Getty)

Chapman remains the early favourite to replace the BBC presenter on the sports show, according to the latest bookie odds.

As a familiar face, Chapman would be a good fit. The presenter has stood in to present for Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 for more than a decade.

The Times reported in September that Chapman's new role hosting BBC's new mid-week Champions League highlights show put him in a good stead to replace Lineker.

Gabby Logan

BBC Presenter Gabby Logan is another big name in the running. (Getty)

Gabby Logan has more than 20 years experience presenting sports programmes for different networks. The presenter has experience of standing in for Lineker on Match of the Day, making her a fierce competitor in the running for the job.

A highlight of her sporting career with the BBC include fronting the broadcaster's coverage of the Euros 2023 where the Lionnesses were victorious. She first started presenting for BBC sport in 2007 — where she has now covered everything from the Six Nations rugby to the Olympic Games.

Recently, she has been hosting live games that have been shown on streaming service Amazon Prime.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott could be a good match for the job. (Getty)

After retiring from playing football professionally in 2017, Alex Scott made a name for herself as a mainstream female football pundit. Taking her experience from the field playing for Arsenal and England to commentating, Scott has already made a big mark on the football spheres.

The BBC presenter has been a stand in for Lineker on Match of the Day and took over from Dan Walker for Football Focus.

While presenting BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, Scott has worked alongside Lineker too. Although her broadcasting career has certainly focussed on sport, Scott has also taken the reins as presenter on The One Show for the BBC.

Who is going to replace Gary Lineker?

Gary Lineker leaving his home in London. (Getty)

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports, said: "Gary Lineker will be stepping away from the BBC’s Match of the Day programme at the end of the season, with plenty of names in the frame to replace him. Mark Chapman has held as our favourite since opening the market last night, but we’ve cut Kelly Cates from a 25/1 outsider to a new 3/1 second-favourite.

"Similarly, Eilidh Barbour has come into contention at 10/1, moving ahead of the likes of Jason Mohammed and Kelly Somers. Football Focus presenter Alex Scott has eased out from 9/4 to 5/1 but remains in the frame, along with Gabby Logan, now 9/1 from 7/1."

While Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates has been named as one of the favourites for bookies, she was initially marked as an outsider. However, the presenter herself has named Chapman or Logan as the stars who she thinks would be up for the job while in conversation with The Mirror Football prior to the news of Lienker's exit.

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates. (Getty)

The odds in full

Mark Chapman 7/4

Kelly Cates 3/1

Alex Scott 5/1

Gabby Logan 9/1

Eilidh Barbour 10/1

Jason Mohammed 12/1

Kelly Somers 12/1

Laura Woods 18/1

BAR 20/1

There are other names in the industry who would be a good fit for the role. Dan Walker, who presented Football Focus before leaving in 2021, as well as Jake Humphrey have proven to be names to watch in the sports pundit sphere.

BBC also name Kate Scott, former Newcastle legend Alan Shearer and Micah Richards as potential candidates vying for the job.