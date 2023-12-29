Gary Oldman: I was mediocre in Harry Potter because I didn’t read the books

Gary Oldman is not the only Harry Potter actor to express dissatisfaction with his work

Gary Oldman has dismissed his work in the Harry Potter films as “mediocre” and suggested it might have been better if he had read the books.

The actor said it was one of many roles that he would like to “put on a fire and burn”.

Oldman played Sirius Black in the adaptations of JK Rowling’s wizarding stories.

Autograph hunters are more likely to mention that role than any other, the actor said, but he remains unhappy with his performance.

“If they ask me to sign a picture, then that’s the one that comes up the most. I think my work is mediocre in it,” Oldman said.

“I don’t know, maybe if I’d read the books like Alan [Rickman, his co-star], if I’d got ahead of the curve – if I had known what was coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently.”

Rickman played Severus Snape in the franchise and Rowling had granted him special access to her plots – confiding information about Snape’s character several years before it was published in the books.

Oldman is not the only Harry Potter actor to express dissatisfaction with his work. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the franchise’s child stars, have all said they find it hard to watch the later films in which they were teenagers.

Radcliffe said of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: “I’m not very good in it. I hate it. My acting is very one-note.”

Oldman was speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, and was asked if he felt the same way about some of his other work.

“Tons of it. I’d put it all on a fire and burn it and do it all again,” he said, mentioning that he was “not crazy about” his performance in the 1992 film Dracula.

The 65-year-old actor said he was typecast as a bad guy for many years and that some of his performances in those roles were “a little over the top”.

Since then he has found acclaim as George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), for which he was Oscar-nominated, and beneath layers of prosthetic make-up in an Oscar-winning performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2017).

He is now starring as a slovenly spy boss in Slow Horses, an adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House novels for Apple TV+, and said it was one of the most enjoyable jobs of his career.

“I told my agent I wanted something well-written, where I use my own accent, I don’t use any prosthetic make-up, I don’t want costume changes [because] I just want to be in the same clothes, in a spy genre thriller, MI5 or MI6. This was my Christmas list.” His agent received the Slow Horses script and called, saying: “You are not going to believe what has just appeared…”

Oldman said there had been an “incredible seismic shift” towards quality television in recent years.

“At one time there was this snobbery – one was a film actor, and you looked down on the people who did television. That doesn’t exist any more.

“I personally think that some of the best acting, writing, cinematography and set design is on your TV in these shows,” he said.

Slow Horses is now on its third series and Oldman said that he would be happy to keep making them “for as long as Apple writes the cheques”.

He added: “Careers can often wane – they peak – so I feel really lucky and privileged to be doing a series and to be earning a living at 65 with the nicest bunch of people you could ever hope to meet.”