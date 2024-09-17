Gary Oldman Says He Could Play Dumbledore in “Harry Potter” TV Series After Sirius Black 'Wasn't in It Enough'

The Oscar winner played Sirius Black in the 'Harry Potter' films

Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Alamy Gary Oldman in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2024; Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Gary Oldman would be down for a different Harry Potter role in the upcoming reboot TV series.

The Slow Horses star spoke with IndieWire at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, and said he hasn't been "approached" about the show — but he also doesn't expect that, if he did, it would be for his original character Sirius Black.

“I would bet my money that they will get a whole new cast of people,” said Oldman, 66. “Maybe in a few years I could do Dumbledore.”

Regardless, "I love Sirius," he said of his movie character, the godfather of boy wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) who was wrongly imprisoned for 12 years until his escape, which is chronicled in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

“He wasn’t in it enough. He turned up and then he went through the veil," Oldman added of Sirius, who met his untimely end at the hands of his cousin Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) just two films later: in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Alamy Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stonex (2001)

News about a reboot of the series — which first brought actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Radcliffe, 35, to stardom on the big screen in 2001 — was first reported in April 2023.

Last week, HBO confirmed to Variety the authenticity of a casting-call poster appealing for budding actors and actresses, specifically to play the main trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The notice continued on to say that “qualified performers” will also be considered regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender identity and more.

“We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the poster read. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”



Everett Collection Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

As for his performance as Sirius, Oldman previously called his own work in the films "mediocre" during a December 2023 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

But during a Cannes Film Festival press conference in May, he clarified that he meant he believes he "might have approached" the role "differently," had he read each of the Harry Potter novels that feature his character before filming his scenes.



"I may have looked at it differently and painted in a different color. So when I started Harry Potter, all I had was the book The Prisoner of Azkaban and that one representation of that man. One book in the library of Sirius Black," Oldman said.

"And that’s kind of what I meant by it. It’s not me looking at the movie and saying it’s a terrible film or I’m terrible," he added.



