Gary Sheffield Blasts 3 Straight Home Runs While Smoking Cigar

He’s your average hoodie-wearing 51-year-old jacking home run after home run at the park while smoking a cigar.

Gary Sheffield used to wreak havoc in major league stadiums, smashing 509 home runs in a 22-year career in which he made the All-Star team nine times and was a member of the 1997 World Series champion Marlins.

The sight of the old-timer hitting the ball a country mile on three straight batting practice pitches (watch above) may spark some memories. The bat wiggle and quick cut are still there, and apparently so is interest from fans. An MLB-tweeted copy of the clip has been viewed more than 1 million times.

Sheff is 51 and still hits bombs. 👀



Via @garysheffield on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LaOu1vxw5s — MLB (@MLB) December 3, 2019

Comments from admirers can be heard off-camera.

After his third dinger in a row, Sheffield turns toward the camera and says: “Put it in the bank!”

The ex-Dodger later wrote on his Insta: “Old man still got it.”

Sheffield appears to be a long shot to make the Hall of Fame because of links to performance enhancing drugs and less-than-stellar defense, among other reported factors.

But nobody could question his Hall of Fame-like ability to smack a baseball.

