Gas Explosion in Nairobi Injures Hundreds

At least two people were confirmed dead and more than 200 injured after a gas explosion in Nairobi, Kenya, late on February 1, a government spokesperson said.

Gas cylinders were being refilled at a plant in Embakasi district when the blast happened before midnight and a fire broke out, officials reported.

Two people died while undergoing treatment in hospital, and 222 other people were injured, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said.

The inferno damaged several vehicles, commercial properties, and homes, “with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night,” he said.

The scene was secured in the early hours of Friday morning, and a command center was established to help coordinate rescue operations.

Video from X user @chepkole shows plumes of smoke raging on Thursday night. Credit: @chepkole via Storyful