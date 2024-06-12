Gas, Hybrid or EV? Metro Detroit drivers weigh in

Reuters Videos

STORY: Chinese automakers aren't turning away from Europe.That's according to a leading auto group on Tuesday.The China Passenger Car Association - or CPCA - said the country's vehicle makers will "unswervingly develop" in Europe, adding they will integrate into local markets.It made the comments despite the EU launching an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-made electric vehicles.The EU alleges China's carmakers benefit unfairly from state subsidies, and accuses them of dumping excess production on Europe.China denies both charges.This week, the EU is expected to announce tariffs it plans to impose on Chinese EVs.The CPCA's comments also came while announcing a rare drop in Chinese car exports for May.Data showed exports of new energy vehicles fell 4% year-on-year in May and were down 18.8% from the previous month.Overall, passenger vehicle exports fell 9% from a record high in April.Domestic vehicle sales were down 2.2% following a bigger decline in April. It's a sign weak demand is becoming entrenched in the world's biggest auto market.