Gas, Hybrid or EV? Metro Detroit drivers weigh in

The prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin dying in a fiery plane crash came up Tuesday when the Kremlin was asked if it had any concerns about aircraft safety in the wake of two world leaders plummeting from the sky in recent weeks.The vice president of Malawi was confirmed dead Tuesday in the latest plane crash, just a couple weeks after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed when his helicopter went down.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Putin uses “domestic aircraft,” wh
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 687,808 vehicles. This includes Kia, Honda, Toyota and Ford cars.
DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.m. on a chilly April night in Seattle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup stopped at an electric vehicle charging station on the edge of a shopping center parking lot.
A man died Tuesday following a collision involving three dump trucks on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police say.The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the York Street on-ramp, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service told CBC News.In a news release late Tuesday, police said three dump trucks were travelling westbound on the Gardiner when two of them collided with a passenger sedan. Police said a man, 50, was driving one of the dump trucks, a white and red one, when he suffered an
A Toronto police officer facing three misconduct charges for allegedly interfering with an investigation into a single-vehicle collision her nephew was involved in testified Monday that she would have arrested him if she suspected he was impaired.Insp. Joyce Schertzer said her nephew, who is referred to as "Calvin" in the proceedings, was not under the influence when he crashed into a city-owned utility pole outside The Boulevard Club at 1491 Lake Shore Boulevard W. on May 1, 2022. That's why sh
Who is at fault if there’s a crash?
If your retirement dream involves endless miles on the odometer across America's open roads, you have to get the right car for the job. It has to be dependable, capable, comfortable and, if you're...
Car maintenance is essential for ensuring your vehicle's longevity, safety and performance. But some car owners fall prey to common car maintenance myths that can lead to unnecessary expenses and...
Yukon's chief coroner says her office is investigating a fatality connected to a plane crash on Monday at the Haines Junction, Yukon, airport.According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), a Cessna U206G owned and operated by Rocking Star Adventures Ltd. crashed Monday afternoon.The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m., when the aircraft "collided with terrain on the airport's ground," according to an email from the TSB.The TSB did not say how many people were on board the plane, or provi
The main shipping channel into Baltimore’s port has fully reopened to its original depth and width following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which blocked most maritime traffic into the harbor. The Port of Baltimore, which processes more cars and farm equipment than any other in the country, was effectively closed for several weeks while the wreckage was removed. The full federal shipping channel is 700 feet (213 meters) wide, which means two-way traffic can resume, officials said.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is collecting information to determine if it needs to investigate after a damaged ship arrived in Thunder Bay, Ont.'s harbour on the weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) was informed the Michipicoten, a 213-metre-long bulk carrier, was taking on water on Saturday morning. Initial reports indicated it struck something while travelling near Isle Royale, a Great Lakes island that's part of Michigan. "Our initial report was there was a serious amount of flo
Learn all about the 2025 Chevy trailblazer, a budget SUV with great looks and useful technology, as well as what else you should consider.
Franklin police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on St. Martin Road that left an 84-year-old man dead Monday night.
The Dodge Hornet is Dodge's newest vehicle and the brand's competitor to popular compact SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. The Hornet beats most of the competition when it comes to power output, with a spritely 268-horsepower engine.
STORY: Chinese automakers aren't turning away from Europe.That's according to a leading auto group on Tuesday.The China Passenger Car Association - or CPCA - said the country's vehicle makers will "unswervingly develop" in Europe, adding they will integrate into local markets.It made the comments despite the EU launching an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-made electric vehicles.The EU alleges China's carmakers benefit unfairly from state subsidies, and accuses them of dumping excess production on Europe.China denies both charges.This week, the EU is expected to announce tariffs it plans to impose on Chinese EVs.The CPCA's comments also came while announcing a rare drop in Chinese car exports for May.Data showed exports of new energy vehicles fell 4% year-on-year in May and were down 18.8% from the previous month.Overall, passenger vehicle exports fell 9% from a record high in April.Domestic vehicle sales were down 2.2% following a bigger decline in April. It's a sign weak demand is becoming entrenched in the world's biggest auto market.
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima has been killed in a plane crash, the president said on Tuesday, after searchers located the wreckage of the airplane.
Chrysler is recalling over 200,000 vehicles due to a software malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
The Queen Elizabeth Way reopened in both directions in Mississauga on Tuesday after an hours-long closure caused by a dump truck with its bin up hitting a pedestrian bridge.Traffic began flowing again shortly after noon. Police had initially estimated the busy stretch of highway would stay closed until between 2 p.m and 3 p.m.Provincial police said the collision happened around 8 a.m. The bridge is under construction and no injuries were reported. The QEW was closed both ways between Cawthra and
Several customers of one of the nation's largest rental companies say counter agents they dealt with strong-armed them into buying insurance they did not want or need.
The Toyota Camry has a reputation for being a great pick for many drivers. We provide a detailed overview of what you should know about this popular car.