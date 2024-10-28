Gas leak in Racine after car crashes into home during argument

CBC

One pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a transit bus in Surrey on Sunday afternoon, RCMP say.Officers were called to the collision scene in the 7600 block of 128th Street at about 2:45 p.m. Efforts were made to save the victim, but they were declared deceased at the scene.In a statement Sunday, Surrey RCMP said collision analysts were examining the crash site and its criminal collision team is investigating the cause of the fatal incident. Surrey RCMP are advising the public of road cl