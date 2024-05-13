Gas pipe roadworks continuing for six more weeks

Amit Kumar Gupta said taking his son to and from nursery was a bit of a "nightmare" [John Devine/BBC]

A busy city centre road which was closed for gas repair works is to remain shut for an extra month.

The A1179 Thorpe Road in Peterborough closed on 7 March and was due to reopen on Sunday.

But Cadent Gas said it had agreed with Peterborough City Council to bring forward a second phase of works, which included replacing "really old iron gas pipes".

Diversions would remain in place for six more weeks and the firm said it was "sorry" for the disruption.

Resident Amit Kumar Gupta described the road closure as "frustrating".

He said taking his son to and from nursery school was a bit of a "nightmare" as everyone "was taking the same diversions and it all gets clogged-up".

Sobia Khalid says many of her customers have become frustrated trying to reach her hotel [John Devine/BBC]

Sobia Khalid, who runs the Thorpe Lodge Hotel, said the closure had impacted her business.

"It is difficult for the business. Some of them cancel the booking," she said.

"One lady said she went all around [the lodge] to find it."

The permit for the roadworks was due to expire on 28 June and the firm hoped to finish earlier than that date.

Cadent Gas spokesperson Eleanor Lewis said it was "essential work" and that "up-to-date modern" and "robust" pipes were being installed.

"It stops the risks of gas leaks and means we're future energy ready," she said.

Cadent said some of the mains had not been looked at since the Victorian era.

Cadent Gas said the upgrade was "essential work" and that "up-to-date modern" pipes were being installed [John Devine/BBC]

