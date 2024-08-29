Gas-powered or EV? Presidential election outcome could influence fate of car sales
I’m hearing from you when it comes to how this upcoming election will affect the auto industry, manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles.
Dr. Phil's sit down with Donald Trump got a little weird on Tuesday night.The TV doctor, who's infamously not been a licensed psychologist since 2006, asked Trump if he thought Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were "OK" with him being shot."I'm not saying that they wanted you to get shot, but do you think it was OK with them if you did?" he asked.
Perhaps never in American history has a presidential race been so beyond the control of either candidate.
Former President Trump is leading Vice President Harris among independent voters, a new survey found. The survey, released Wednesday by YouGov, found that 42 percent of independent voters said they plan to vote for Trump in this November’s election, while 37 percent said they would cast their ballot for Harris. Thirteen percent of independent voters…
One campaign official says staffers are relieved that the former president has largely isolated his social media presence to his own app
Vance has been the subject of many negative reactions in recent weeks, from old friends, the childless community and even neighbors
The former president launched a tirade on Truth Social, calling the superseding indictment an “attempt to interfere with the election.”
Two members of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign staff had a "verbal and physical altercation" with an Arlington National Cemetery official during a visit by Trump this week, NPR reported on Tuesday. Later in Detroit, Trump blamed Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival for the White House, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal.
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb predicts what’s ahead for Donald Trump in light of the superseding indictment in the election interference case.
The band weren't exactly thrilled to hear that their song My Hero was being used at a pro-Trump political event.
News Analysis: The former president takes his act to a more intimate setting, only to see it fall flat
At least one deep-pocketed Republican donor is angry Donald Trump has welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard aboard the MAGA train. Eric Levine, a former backer of Nikki Haley who said this spring he’d “reluctantly” vote for Trump, assailed the former president for embracing the pair of “fringe” politicians in an email made public Wednesday.In a subhead of his written rant, Levine questioned if Trump is “trying to lose.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops
Monday marked the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack that killed 13 Americans and 170 Afghans
The pilot flying The Nelons said he lost autopilot and declared an emergency before deadly crash, according to a new NTSB report.
ABBA hits including "The Winner Takes It All", "Money, Money, Money" and "Dancing Queen" were played at a rally held by Trump and his running mate JD Vance on July 27 in Minnesota, accompanied by videos, said Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, which had a reporter at the event. "Together with the members of ABBA, we have discovered that videos have been released where ABBA's music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down," the band's record label Universal Music said in a statement.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A series of raids in Texas on the homes of Latino campaign volunteers has outraged civil rights groups who want federal action after officers seized electronics and documents as part of a state investigation into alleged election fraud.
The Democratic presidential nominee is facing some criticism for dodging the scrutiny of a solo interview.
The four Miami-Dade police officers charged fired the fatal bullets, according to a report obtained Thursday by the Herald.
The survey, commissioned by one of Trump’s top allies in Miami-Dade, suggests that Florida’s largest county is a toss-up in the November presidential election.
Kamala Harris called Donald Trump's border wall a 'medieval vanity project' and 'un-American.' Now, she wants to build it herself.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday “my values have not changed,” as she was questioned along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign.