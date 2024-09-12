Gas prices fall below $3 in Manchester
The state average is $3.20 per gallon, which is five cents lower than the national average of $3.25.
Many diners assume that a service charge automatically replaces a gratuity and that they don’t need to tip in these situations. But it’s not always that simple.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions. Putin's remarks to government ministers prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher. In televised comments, he said such restrictions could also be introduced for other commodities, and noted that Russia was a major producer of natural gas, diamonds and gold.
Falling oil prices have pushed energy stocks down 5% in the past five days. The outlook for oil, and the stocks, may be considerably brighter.
TORONTO — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered TD Bank Group to pay US$28 million for repeatedly sharing inaccurate, negative information about its customers in the latest reprimand of the bank by regulators.
Are you looking for an entry point to mining stocks without the risk? Consider this streaming stock that offers it all. The post 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Immediately and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his vision for Canada is a place where Canadians can feed their families and put a roof over their heads. Singh is meeting with his caucus in Montreal to plot strategy for the fall sitting of the House of Commons.(Sep. 10, 2024)
(Bloomberg) -- Plunging oil prices helped drive Russia's revenues from crude sales to the lowest since February, highlighting the challenges Moscow faces from a weakening global market.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in two weeks as Hurricane Francine ripped through key oil-producing zones in the US Gulf of Mexico, prompting traders to cover bearish bets.
Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reached their highest-ever quarterly registration totals and took their highest-ever share of the market in Q2 2024, Statistics Canada data show.
Over the past five years, Raleigh-Durham has added 11,400 tech workers, an 18% jump. Read what they’re paid and are paying for rent in our story.
Chinese-owned bitcoin mines are popping up in rural towns across the US. And they require massive amounts of American energy.
There are all sorts of myths attached to almost every aspect of personal finance, from investing to your credit score. Retirement is another common theme loaded with money myths. If you're not...
Punitive European Union tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles will be lowered following consultations with the companies affected, according to sources familiar with the matter. Tesla will once again be the big winner, having its proposed tariff rate lowered for a second time to 7.8 per cent from 9 per cent. Chinese firms SAIC and Geely will have their rates lowered from 36.3 per cent to 35.3 per cent and from 19.3 per cent to 18.8 per cent, respectively. Do you have questions about the bigg
The chairman and CEO of the U.S.’s biggest bank spoke at the Council of Institutional Investors, a group that promotes shareholder rights and best practices in corporate governance.
Two Russian oligarchs and the country's National Settlement Depository company on Wednesday lost legal challenges against European Union sanctions imposed on them after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The EU has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine.
(Bloomberg) -- For the first time in years, Brent crude's bullish market structure has all but disappeared.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports grew at their fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years in August, suggesting manufacturers are rushing out orders ahead of tariffs expected from a growing number of trade partners, while imports disappointed amid weak domestic demand. The mixed trade data highlights the challenge facing Beijing as policymakers try to bolster overall growth without becoming too reliant on exports, especially given the tightening of consumers' purse strings. China's economy has failed to fire over the past year amid a prolonged property sector downturn, and a survey last week showed exports in the doldrums and factory gate prices at their worst in 14 months, pointing to producers slashing prices to find buyers.
On Sept. 6, 2024, the US announced fresh export controls on quantum and microchip goods. Taiwan has long worked to slow China’s AI progress, while not damaging its own lucrative market.
OPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 reflecting data received so far this year and also trimmed its expectation for next year, marking the producer group's second consecutive downward revision. Last week, OPEC+ delayed a plan to start pumping more oil after prices hit the lowest in 2024. On Tuesday, OPEC in a monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from growth of 2.11 million bpd expected last month.