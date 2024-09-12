Gas prices fall below $3 in Manchester

South China Morning Post

Punitive European Union tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles will be lowered following consultations with the companies affected, according to sources familiar with the matter. Tesla will once again be the big winner, having its proposed tariff rate lowered for a second time to 7.8 per cent from 9 per cent. Chinese firms SAIC and Geely will have their rates lowered from 36.3 per cent to 35.3 per cent and from 19.3 per cent to 18.8 per cent, respectively. Do you have questions about the bigg