Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in New Hampshire

Russia is grappling with payment issues due to Western sanctions over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that blocked it from dollar markets and the SWIFT global payments system, particularly for transactions with China. "We have temporarily suspended the production of TVs until problems with payments to foreign suppliers of spare parts on an industrial scale are solved at the intergovernmental level," Irina Limanskaya, the factory's head of production told Reuters. "We hope that all these problems will be solved by our government very soon, which will allow us to resume production," she said, referring to the Russian government.