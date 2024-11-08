Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, drivers are seeing slightly lower prices, with a gallon of regular gasoline averaging just under $3.
In a week marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, global markets experienced notable volatility, with major indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reaching highs before retreating. Amid these fluctuations, investors often turn to dividend stocks for their potential to provide stable income streams even when market conditions are uncertain. In this context, a good dividend stock is typically characterized by a strong track record of consistent payouts and the...
Artificial intelligence (AI) chip start-up Biren Technology, considered key to China's efforts to reduce reliance on US chipmaker Nvidia, said it has significantly increased the performance of its hardware when training large language models (LLMs) by working with a Tencent Holdings-backed supplier of computing power, or compute. Biren, which Washington placed on a trade blacklist last year, has conducted a "deep" collaboration in LLM development and reasoning with Infinigence AI, boosting the t
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. manager of mutual fund assets, agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it stuck ordinary investors in its popular target-date retirement funds with surprisingly large tax bills. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Wednesday in Philadelphia federal court, and requires a judge's approval. Investors said this caused a "stampede" into the lower-cost funds, forced higher-cost retail funds to sell assets to meet redemptions, and saddled investors who did not qualify for the lower-cost funds with large capital gains in their taxable brokerage accounts.
Additional tariffs are unlikely to stop Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms from entering the European Union (EU) because their advantages in production and price will make their products competitive abroad, according to industry officials at the world's largest trade show. These officials, speaking at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, said mainland companies are able to offer the best pure electric cars at the best prices and their development and manufacturing capabilitie
Donald Trump’s victory immediately propelled oil-and-gas companies higher, but the surge didn’t last. Analysts, strategists, and traders said there are several factors to consider beyond politics, and that the price of oil is likely to be lower next year. “In the aftermath of President Trump’s victory, we caution investors that this is not necessarily good news for energy investing in oil and gas producers,” wrote CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman.
China's top chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), on Thursday posted record quarterly revenue on the back of strong domestic demand for "legacy chips". The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its third-quarter revenue rose 34 per cent from a year earlier to US$2.17 billion. Net profit for the quarter reached US$148.8 million, up 58.3 per cent from a year earlier. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Kn
Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing arm is now home to 500,000 terabytes worth of data from Chinese lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu after what the companies called the largest data migration ever, a case that could enhance the leading position of one of the country's largest tech firms in the domestic cloud market. The migration of the 500-petabyte "data lake" - a repository that stores, processes and secures large amounts of structured and unstructured data - started last November, taking a
Russia is grappling with payment issues due to Western sanctions over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that blocked it from dollar markets and the SWIFT global payments system, particularly for transactions with China. "We have temporarily suspended the production of TVs until problems with payments to foreign suppliers of spare parts on an industrial scale are solved at the intergovernmental level," Irina Limanskaya, the factory's head of production told Reuters. "We hope that all these problems will be solved by our government very soon, which will allow us to resume production," she said, referring to the Russian government.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, tracking equity markets, as traders digested competing narratives on how Donald Trump’s presidency will affect the crude market. Most Read from BloombergKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowWest Texas Intermediate advanced 0.9% to settle above $72 a barrel, helped by the weakening dollar and climbing equities
Dr. Dre's former divorce therapist is denied a permanent restraining order against the mogul after a judge finds no 'substantial' proof of threats.
Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods, which have slowed since the trade war during Donald Trump's first presidential term, could be hit again if tariff hostilities resume when he returns to office in January, experts say. China remains the biggest market for U.S. agriculture products despite a decline in imports since 2018 after Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 25% on soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, corn and sorghum in retaliation for duties on Chinese goods imposed by Trump. Trump has floated the idea of blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese products in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing, which if enacted could again prompt retaliation on agricultural goods.
While Donald Trump promises to cut gas prices by increasing U.S. oil production, India’s Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tells Becky Anderson he is confident that global oil prices will drop as production is boosted.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor posted on Wednesday its first quarterly profit drop in two years as its weaker sales and production issues in two crucial markets - Japan and the U.S. - stalled the Japanese automaker's recent record run. The world's top-selling automaker had been on a record profit run until earlier this year, with its heavy focus on hybrid models helping it benefit from growing consumer interest in more affordable vehicles compared to the costlier battery-powered electric vehicles amid soaring inflation. But quality issues at its truck and bus unit Hino Motors, heavy competition from Chinese brands in the world's biggest auto market, and a now-resolved production suspension of two models in the U.S. have started slowing its sales momentum in recent months.
Successfully saving for retirement doesn't mean having $1 million in the bank. Experts say you need to plan for your retirement to last several decades and base your budget around living to be 100...
I'm a 65-year-old preparing for retirement within the next three to five years. I'm looking at different types of retirement funds. Would adding stocks that are dividend-structured along with gold and cryptocurrencies be a good mixture? -Earl Shifting from building … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 65 Years Old and Going to Retire Soon. How Should I Structure My Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The Southeast Asian e-commerce market is expected to more than double in the next six years to reach US$370 billion by 2030, according to a report from US technology giant Google, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings, and consultancy Bain & Co. The booming sector has attracted a slew of Chinese players - including Alibaba Group Holding's Lazada, PDD Holdings' Temu and ByteDance's TikTok Shop, as well as regional giant Shopee from Singaporean conglomerate Sea - all vying for Southea
Lucid's upbeat revenue comes as it slashes prices and offers incentives like cheaper financing to woo customers who have been gravitating towards less-expensive hybrid vehicles as high interest rates pressure budgets. The company delivered 2,781 vehicles in the third quarter but reported a sequential drop in production, manufacturing 1,805 vehicles. Lucid opened orders for its Gravity SUV on Thursday as it looks to enter the lucrative SUV market and take some market share from Rivian and EV titan Tesla.