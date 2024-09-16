Gas prices just went down in Florida. See what you’re paying in Miami and other cities

Gas prices have dropped again in Florida.

Prices are down about 6 cents a gallon in the state. as of Monday, Sept. 16. In the Miami area, prices have decreased 5 cents a gallon in the Miami area — that’s 25 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 55 cents cheaper than a year ago, according to industry monitor GasBuddy.

“Gasoline prices continue to crumble across nearly the entire nation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Several North Florida areas are averaging less than $3 a gallon as the region remains the cheapest to get gas in the state, in some places about 25 cents less per gallon than South Florida. Palm Beach County is among the most expensive areas for gas.

Here’s what to know if you’re commuting or traveling in Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.10 a gallon, down 5.6 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.59 and the most expensive $4.66.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.12, according to AAA.

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.27, according to AAA.

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.09, a 6-cent decrease from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.05

Fort Myers: $3.06

Jacksonville: $3.06

Naples: $3.22

Orlando: $3.06

Panama City: $2.85

Pensacola: $2.82

Port St. Lucie: $3.11

Tallahassee: $3.06

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.10

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.20, a 7-cent drop from last week.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “With the change to winter gasoline happening today at most stations across the country, the outlook is bright for the national average to continue to make a run at falling to $2.99 per gallon for the first time since 2021. But while nearly all states are seeing prices drop, refinery maintenance and some outages at California refineries have led to tight supply and rising prices—a situation I hope can be remedied by the end of the month and help California join in on the decline.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.