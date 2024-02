Reuters

A global consortium of semiconductor industry groups has asked India to reconsider its plan to push for duties on cross-border digital e-commerce and data transfers at an upcoming global trade meeting, warning that India's stance will stifle its own chip design industry. Ministers from across the globe are convening for a World Trade Organization meeting in Abu Dhabi early next week to try to discuss several trade-related issues, including extending a moratorium in place since 1998 on applying duties on electronic transmissions. Developing nations like India, South Africa and Indonesia are set to oppose efforts by U.S. and Europe to extend the moratorium.