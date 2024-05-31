Gas Station Canopy Goes Flying as Tornado Strikes Mountain View

A motorcyclist captured the moment tornadic winds ripped apart a gas station canopy on Sunday, May 26, as the National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes hit southern Missouri.

The tornado sirens sounded while Michael Coon, Jr was on his motorcycle, he told Storyful. “I took video of the approaching tornado and then went inside the gas station.”

Video he posted to TikTok this week showed the moment the gas station canopy was ripped off outside the Anchor Convenience Store in Mountain View.

The National Weather Service office in Springfield confirmed on Tuesday that an EF-3 tornado struck Mountain View on Sunday, one of eight in southern Missouri. Credit: Michael Coon, Jr via Storyful

Video Transcript

Right there.

It's coming down again, pulled back up, but it's still twisting good.

It's coming right over us.

Yeah, I know where my pickups at.

Propose that happened.

The tornado is literally right above us.

She gone that tree just went down right there.

It's come down again, pulled back up, but it's still twisting good.

It's coming right over us.

Yeah, I know where my pickups at.

Po, right.

The tornado is literally right above us.

She gone, that tree just went down.