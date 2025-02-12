Gas station owners earn portion of $10.4 million lottery prize after store purchase

The new owners of an Illinois gas station have procured more than $100,000 after selling a winning state lottery ticket in Cook County.

The ticket, worth $10.4 million, was sold Saturday at a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the Illinois State Lottery. The lottery has not yet announced the identity of the winner.

Together, Sijo George, Johnson Thomas and Jinu John recently purchased the Des Plaines business and will hence receive a selling bonus of one percent of the jackpot, the state lottery confirmed in a news release Tuesday.

"We only bought this store a month ago, and already we have a big jackpot winner!" John told the state lottery for the news release. "I don’t know who won - but it’s certainly one lucky guy or girl."

The winner of the jackpot will have one year to claim their $10.4 million jackpot, the state lottery said.

Co-owners of a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois Sijo George (left) and Johnson Thomas (right) take a celebratory photo with employee Sam Barkho after selling a winning $10.4 million state lottery ticket.

John said hopes the win will boost attendance at their gas station as future lottery hopefuls hope to cash in on the location's luck.

"Since we only recently took over this location, we are eager to get to know our customers and hope to start seeing some regular faces," John added. "Our employees are all excited about this win, and of course we hope we’ll find out who the lucky winner is."

