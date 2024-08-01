New gas station in Santa Cruz County offers promotional prices under $4
Motorcycles, scooters and other mopeds that do not meet federal safety standards are now banned in Quebec, the province's auto insurance board announced Tuesday.These increasingly popular, often electrically powered vehicles can seen zipping down bike paths, roads and sidewalks, but they are non-compliant with Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS)."These vehicles pose a safety risk to vulnerable users of sidewalks and bike paths due to their high weight and the speeds they can reach," th
AutoTrader says the used vehicle market tends to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than new cars, trucks, and SUVs.
Two men are dead after they fatally shot one another in an apparent road rage incident in Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. "It could've been so incredibly simple, but unfortunately we have two people who lost their lives instead," Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the sheriff's department, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. Jonathan McConnell, 38, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 210 Freeway with Aaron Harris, 37, who was driving a sedan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Once, Tesla raced to produce enough cars to meet demand. Now the company is scrambling to find customers to buy them.
A partnership between ride-hailing giant Uber and BYD is a boost for the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker's expansion plans, following punitive tariffs levied by the US and the European Union (EU) on Chinese car exports. The Shenzhen-based BYD will supply 100,000 EVs to Uber globally, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday evening. The cars will be introduced to markets including the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. "The companies aim to bring down the total
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government ordered Toyota Motor on Wednesday to make "drastic reforms" after discovering new violations in the automaker's vehicle certification procedures. In a so-called corrective order, the transport ministry said on-site inspections had uncovered widespread, intentional misconduct and irregularities in seven additional models that had not been previously disclosed. Toyota said the corrective order instructed it to "make drastic reforms to ensure appropriate certification operations".
BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW reported a lower-than-expected profit margin in its core automotive segment during the second quarter on Thursday, hitting its shares as heightened competition and weaker demand in China weighs on the sector. The German automaker's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin in its car segment fell to 8.4% from 9.2% in the same period last year, falling short of the 8.7% expected by analysts, according to a company-compiled consensus. BMW and its peers are under pressure in their key market China, where local carmakers are gaining share with lower-cost electric vehicles, forcing their European rivals to slash prices.
The world's largest automaker was late to the EV race. Now it's spending billions to catch up to Tesla and Chinese brands.