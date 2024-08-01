New gas station in Santa Cruz County offers promotional prices under $4

ABC News

Two men are dead after they fatally shot one another in an apparent road rage incident in Southern California, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. "It could've been so incredibly simple, but unfortunately we have two people who lost their lives instead," Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the sheriff's department, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. Jonathan McConnell, 38, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 210 Freeway with Aaron Harris, 37, who was driving a sedan, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.