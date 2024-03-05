Gas tax, border and Social Security: These 2024 presidential candidate claims are misleading

Campaign ads have flooded social media leading up to Super Tuesday as the remaining presidential candidates attempt to win over primary voters in 15 states and one territory.

Some of these ads contain false or misleading information about political opponents, including claims about policy proposals and even mental fitness. Here's a roundup of fact checks about these ads from the USA TODAY Fact-Check Team:

Claim: Haley plan cuts Social Security benefits for 82% of Americans

Our rating: False

The ad distorts comments from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. She spoke about raising the retirement age for workers now in their 20s, not for people nearing or in retirement. There is no evidence her plan would cut benefits for 82% of Americans. Haley's campaign said the claim is false. Read more

Claim: Trump proposed a 10% 'across-the-board' tax increase if re-elected

Our rating: False

Former President Donald Trump proposed placing a 10% tariff on imported goods in a 2023 interview, not an "across-the-board" tax. Read more

Claim: Haley opposed a wall on the US border

Our rating: False

This ad misrepresents remarks made by the former South Carolina governor in 2015 in which she called for additional border security measures to complement the wall. She did not say she opposed the border wall. Read more

Claim: Post implies Haley reversed herself by pushing for gas tax hike as governor

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim here is wrong. The ad fails to mention that Haley only agreed to increase the gas tax if it was paired with an income tax cut. Read more

Claim: Biden was declared 'mentally unfit' to stand trial

Our rating: False

A report released by the special counsel investigating President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents does not say Biden is mentally unfit to stand trial. The special counsel has no authority to make such a judgment, an expert told USA TODAY. Read more

