Gasparilla kids parade 6pm

- Yahoo Canada Style
I'm a colorectal cancer survivor and advocate. Here are 5 things you should and shouldn't do
Barry Stein had ignored symptoms that started appearing in 1995, until he was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.
- The Canadian Press
Eggs in Alberta, B.C., Ont., Man., Sask., recalled over salmonella concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to a possible salmonella contamination of certain brands of eggs in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and other possible provinces and territories.
- CNN
Mental health at the forefront of golf’s mind following the tragic death of a player
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
- Digital Spy
Linda Nolan’s sister confirms cause of death wasn’t cancer
Linda Nolan's sister Maureen has confirmed that the singer's death wasn't due to cancer.
- Hello!
Princess Kate is in 'remission' - how is this different from 'cancer-free'?
Princess Kate revealed this week that she is in remission, following the news she was cancer-free in September. Doctors explain the difference
- CBC
Woman dies following encounter with RCMP, Manitoba police watchdog investigating
A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u
- KCRA - Sacramento Videos
Sacramento police working to arrest barricaded suspect
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Orchard Lane off El Camino Avenue for reports of a domestic violence incident.
- WCVB - Boston
Doctor indicted on charges he raped patients
A doctor who practiced at several locations, including Brigham and Women's Hospital, has been indicted for rape.
- ABC News Videos
Actress Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama escalates
A look into the $400 million dollar lawsuit between the stars of “It Ends with Us.”
- USA TODAY
McDonald's E. coli outbreak expands to 75 people. How dangerous is it?
Federal regulators are determining the cause of the outbreak. Here's what you should know about E. coli.
- INSIDER
A nutrition scientist was hooked on snacks like chocolate and chips. She made 3 simple changes and now enjoys them without overeating.
Alex Ruani used to reach for sweet treats when she was bored or stressed. She transformed her relationship with snacking with by making small but impactful changes.
- People
Kate Middleton and King Charles' Health Announcements, 1 Year Later: What's Changed and What Lies Ahead
The palace made the rare decision to release two health announcements, marking the start of a year that would prove to be unlike any other for the royal family
- Prevention
Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ Are Everywhere—New Study Has Linked Them to Cell Death in Our Nervous System
The study is particularly significant because it could help explain the association between these plastic-derived chemicals and neurological disorders.
- KMBC - Kansas City Videos
Tips to prepare for the cold temps expected for this weekend's Chiefs playoff game
It’ll be another frigid start to the playoffs for the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. For the brave Chiefs fans willing to put up with the cold this weekend, preparing for the temperatures ahead of time can help to make the conditions more bearable. Last year, the Chiefs Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins proved to be dangerously cold. Temperatures were minus-4 degrees at kickoff, making it the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.
- Fortune
Raw milk, touted by RFK Jr. and costing up to $21 a gallon, is under fire because of bird flu. What science says about the benefits and risks
The dairy product has gotten lots of attention lately. Here's what we know about unpasteurized milk.
- HuffPost
I Was Facing Terrifying News From My Doctor. Then My Friend Texted 2 Words That Made Me Rethink Everything.
"I swallowed back tears as I hugged my daughter goodbye and walked to my car."
- WFTS-Tampa
Families impacted by pediatric cancer to join Children's Gasparilla parade
Families impacted by pediatric cancer will participate in the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade on Saturday. Caroline Wai and her family will join the Krewe of the Nautilus on a float. Other families with the 1Voice Foundation will also be on the float.
- Time
White House Pandemic Office May Shrink Under Trump
Trump told TIME in April he would close the White House's pandemic preparedness office. It's losing most of its staff during the transition, according to Biden officials.
- CBC
Long wait for cancer drug approvals causing 'great anguish' among patients, doctors
In April 2017, Glenn Hussey went to The Ottawa Hospital for a regular checkup to monitor his smouldering multiple myeloma — a precursor to the rare blood plasma cancer multiple myeloma.He'd been going every few months for more than a decade. But this time, he remembers his doctor saying: "Everything has changed."Hussey began cancer treatment that September. There is currently no cure for multiple myeloma. It gets very frustrating for patients when they see everything that's there, and they canno
- BuzzFeed
14 Brutally Honest Confessions From People Who've Cut Back On Drinking About The Surprising Ways It Changed Their Lives
"I haven't had a drink since January 1, and I gradually noticed improvement in this. It's almost back to normal, and I am 100% confident it was due to increased alcohol consumption."