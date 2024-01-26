Gasparilla Krewes visit kids at Children's Cancer Center in Tampa

Not everyone is able to participate in the Gasparilla festivities. For those battling cancer, it's too big of a crowd and too big of a risk. Instead, Krewes are making it a point to bring Gasparilla to them. Just like real pirates during an invasion under the cover of darkness, the Krewe of Grace O’Malley had a surprise visit for the kids at the Children’s Cancer Center Thursday night—only instead of taking riches, they delivered them in the form of beads. “It's such a wonderful feeling to just be there for them, be the celebrities and see their faces light up with joy and all of our costumes and our beads and our crowns and all the bling and rhinestones and everything,” said Rachel Floyd.