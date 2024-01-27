Gasparilla parade of pirates draws thousands of people to Tampa on Saturday

A sea of pirates invaded Tampa on Saturday for Gasparilla, with thousands of people from all over coming to enjoy the different festivities. Letetia Del Guidice, at nearly 90 years old, has been coming for about 10 years. She secured her spot along the parade route on Bayshore Boulevard hours early. "We have the sign, and they give me a few more extra beads," said Del Guidice. "Give me those beads! I’ll tell your grandmother on you, give me those beads!”