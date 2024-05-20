Gasser Dental Implants says it's time to ditch the dentures!
Densely nutritious and good for your heart and brain, cashews can be much more than just a snack food. Here's what happens if you add them to your daily diet
While many people suffering from obesity have been using Ozempic to help with weight loss, health professionals are warning of potential side effects.
A retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force beat the odds when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.
Karyn Esser, in her 60s, replaced running with brisk walking and took up strength training — even though she doesn't like it.
Whoopi Goldberg revealed she used Mounjaro to lose weight. “The View” host also defended Kelly Clarkson’s use of weight loss medication.
What your kids eat now has a big impact on their health for much of their life. Experts explain why you should be particularly cautious of these foods.
In “The Last Alzheimer’s Patient,” CNN chief medical correspondent follows Alzheimer’s patient Cici Zerbe who says her symptoms have been reversed after participating in Dr. Dean Ornish’s clinical trial on the effects of intensive lifestyle changes on the progression of mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease. That peer-reviewed study will be published in the journal “Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy” in June 2024. Dr. Ornish’s program includes a plant-based diet, regular exercise, group support, yoga or meditation.Watch the full documentary on CNN’s “The Whole Story” premiering on May 19th at 8p et/pt and streaming on MAX on June 18th.
There's a reason why we can't get enough!
"Now his suffering is over and his kind, sweet soul is all around us,” the family of Brian Ortiz, 17, said in a GoFundMe
A Manchester daycare owner and her employees turned themselves in after an investigators said they were adding melatonin to children's food.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyKHARKIV, Ukraine—Fighting on the front lines has taken a disastrous turn for the worse after Russia broke through Kharkiv’s line of defense on May 10. Throughout Eastern Ukraine, the brutal repercussions of the six-month-long pause in new U.S. aid led to massive losses on the battlefield. Ukrainian soldiers risking their lives for their country are suffering from physical and psychological trauma. With few ways to decompress from the all
Martin White died at the age of 33 after being given blood products contaminated with HIV.
LONDON (Reuters) -An infected blood scandal in Britain was no accident but the fault of doctors and a succession of governments that led to 3,000 deaths and thousands more contracting hepatitis or HIV, a public inquiry found on Monday. Inquiry chair Brian Langstaff said more than 30,000 people received infected blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s from Britain's state-funded National Health Service, destroying lives, dreams and families. Langstaff, a former High Court judge, received a standing ovation by campaigners as he delivered his findings.
Speaking at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, Ron Johnson warned that Democrats will make the 2024election a referendum on abortion.
A year after North Carolina tightened abortion restrictions, abortion opponents rally to call for a complete ban.
Danger is lurking in some unexpected places — even your ice.
Weeds have punctured through the vacant parking lot of Martin General Hospital’s emergency room. A makeshift blue tarp covering the hospital’s sign is worn down from flapping in the wind. The hospital doors are locked, many in this county of 22,000 fear permanently.
A county judge could rule as early as Monday on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions, a decision that will take into consideration the decision by voters to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution. The 2019 law under consideration by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins bans most abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women are aware. A group of abortion clinics sought to overturn the law even before voters approved Issue 1, which gives every person in Ohio “the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”
EastEnders actors Harriet Thorpe and Natalie Cassidy were among the stars who took part in the walking event.
With cantaloupe season soon to be descending upon us, here's everything you need to know about the fruit's health benefits