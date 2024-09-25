Gatineau councillor says bringing city IT gear to Russia was 'inappropriate'

Coun. Mike Duggan says bringing city IT equipment to Russia was an error he will not repeat. (Georges-Étienne Nadon-Tessier/CBC - image credit)

A Gatineau city councillor who travelled to St. Petersburg this month says he went to study urban rail systems and municipal services, but now accepts he made an "inappropriate" error in bringing city IT gear into Russia.

Coun. Mike Duggan addressed the controversy during a city council meeting on Tuesday, confirming he entered Russia on Sept. 14 and left on Sept. 16 as part of a northeastern European trip that also took him to Estonia and Finland.

He confirmed he had city IT gear while in Russia, though he did not specify which devices. He said he did not use them while in Russia.

Duggan said he was in the habit of taking along city devices so he can attend council meetings remotely while travelling. He said he did not have anywhere to store the equipment upon leaving Estonia for Russia, so he kept them on his person.

"In this case I accept it was inappropriate," he said. "I am carefully following the city's excellent IT team to make sure that this error does not repeat itself."

Duggan did not immediately respond to a CBC request asking for further detail on the precautions he took while in Russia, his views on the war with Ukraine and whether they played any role in his choice of St Petersburg as a destination for his trip.

He has previously cited what he called widespread "Russophobia" for making it difficult for him to comment.

Global Affairs Canada advises Canadians against travelling to Russia, which is also considered a major cybersecurity threat to Canada.

Mayor says analysis shows 'no impact' on city systems

On Tuesday, in response to a question from a resident, Duggan began his remarks by calling war a "curse" and saying that he "supports democracy."

He called his visit a "personal trip" he paid for with his own money.

Duggan noted that he is soon attending a transit conference and wanted to "experience and document the use of urban rail in northern cities like ours." He said he has concerns about a tramway system planned for Gatineau.

He said he also went to St. Petersburg to study recycling infrastructure and "the management of dogs in an urban environment."

Duggan he travelled with a valid visa and had no "contacts" while there and spent little money.

"I was very prudent," he said. "I respected all the sanctions."

Gatineau Mayor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette said the city has now completed its analysis of Duggan's IT equipment, which he handed over upon its return.

"It's good news" she said. "Our IT system, our infrastructure was not affected ... I am able to confirm that there was no impact connected to the visit of Mr. Duggan to Russia."

She said city employees will continue monitoring, but there is currently "no reason to worry."

Marquis-Bissonnette said she wants to discuss the situation further with Duggan.